Did You Know Skowhegan’s ‘River Fest’ Features ‘Bed Races’?

z1073.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Admission To The ‘Maine Lobster Festival’ Is Free This Year
One of the biggest parties of the year gets started this Wednesday…and it’s free to get in!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, with 5 huge fun filled days that the whole family can enjoy. This year's Maine Lobster Festival is back, and...
Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity
You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s a Whopper – 1 of the Worst Brewer Parking Lots is Now Paved
Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.
This Winnie the Pooh Corn Maze in Maine Is Family-Friendly Summer Fun
A farm in Penobscot County, Maine, has announced this year's opening of its iconic corn maze. And it's a theme that's going to put serious smiles on the faces of both children and adults. The popular maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has taken the "Winnie the Pooh" theme...
There’s A Slim Chance Bangor May Hit 100 Degrees Next Week
There's been a lot of grumbling on social media about Maine setting some record temps next week. In Maine, if you start saying "100 degrees" anywhere within a sentence, it always makes people talk about record temps. When I used to live in Westbrook, it hit 100 degrees a couple days in a row. It was weird, because this is Maine. We're not accustomed to it.
mdislander.com
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
wabi.tv
Kids receive backpacks full of school supplies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wireless Zone hosted its 6th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway in Bangor Sunday. Every kid in attendance went home with a free backpack filled with school supplies. There was also a plant station and face-painting. Volunteers say they wanted to make school shopping easier for families.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Down East
The Inside Scoop on 70 Years at Island Dairy Treat
With its classic red-and-white trim, angular glassy front, and nightly neon glow, the Island Dairy Treat looks like it time-traveled straight from the 1950s, and in a sense, it has. This summer marks 70 years since the roadside ice-cream stand opened in Skowhegan, on an island in a bend of the Kennebec River, above a hydroelectric dam. Not much has changed about the place, and on a recent warm afternoon, some dozen families, young and old, were sitting around picnic tables shaded by maples, much as families have done for generations. One woman tried, without much success, to school her young daughter on licking around the cone to keep the chocolate-vanilla swirl from dripping, but sticky fingers are a rite of summer here.
wabi.tv
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Neighbors Supporting Neighbors in Hermon Needs a New Home ASAP
A food pantry that serves the people of several Hermon-area communities is in need of a place to put their new trailer facility. It's really a good-news-bad-news type of situation. I chatted recently with Carol Lackedy with the Neighbors Supporting Neighbors food pantry in Hermon, who told me that the organization needs to vacate the building that they're currently in. Neighbors Supporting Neighbors is operating out of the old Family Dollar location in Danforth's Plaza, but they have to surrender the space to another organization on August 1st.
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
Several Pairs of Underwear Were Just Discovered in The Walls of a Maine House During a Renovation
I am proud to present that we have uncovered the answer to the age-old question, Boxers or Briefs? Well, it's boxers. A house in Lewiston, recently bought by my wife and I has proved to not only be old but also full of very interesting surprises. When you buy an old house you do tend to think of what you may find inside. Whether it's a treasure, old coins, money, or even bones, you imagine these things but no one expected what was found.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0