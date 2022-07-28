3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash in Washington County | By Washington County Sheriff

LOWELL, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured Friday after getting bucked off a horse at a Dodge County farm. CLR Fire and Rescue officials said emergency crews were called to the farm in the town of Lowell around 6:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old’s mother found her laying in a pasture. Med-flight was called to the scene after responders determined the severity of her injuries.

LOWELL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO