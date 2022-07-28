3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash in Washington County | By Washington County Sheriff

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
seehafernews.com
Vehicle Crash Lands Manitowoc Woman in Jail
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges following a vehicle crash over the weekend. The crash in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at around 4:15 yesterday afternoon (July 31st). The responding officers noted the female driver was showing signs of impairment, including slurring...
VIDEO: Fiery crash shuts down NB I-43 near Elkhorn
All northbound lanes on I-43 near WIS 11 near Elkhorn, Wisconsin are closed due to a crash Monday morning.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
UPDATE | Tactical situation in Fond Du Lac County | By Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt
August 1, 2022 – Fond Du Lac County, Wi – UPDATE | The tactical situation on Niagara Lane has been resolved, and the suspect has been located on the property deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other citizens, law enforcement, or other first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
Man dies after crews pull body from Milwaukee River
Crews pulled one man from the Milwaukee River early Monday morning, and authorities now say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
wtmj.com
Wrong-way driver causes crash, full shutdown along I-43 Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE – A wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone early Sunday morning, leading to a full shutdown of I-43 in both directions. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was headed northbound in the southbound lanes when it crashed near Capitol Drive, “leaving the driver with unknown injuries and the vehicle hanging precariously over girders.”
Woman seriously injured after getting bucked off horse at Dodge Co. farm
LOWELL, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured Friday after getting bucked off a horse at a Dodge County farm. CLR Fire and Rescue officials said emergency crews were called to the farm in the town of Lowell around 6:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old’s mother found her laying in a pasture. Med-flight was called to the scene after responders determined the severity of her injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
Car crashes into Waukesha apartment
The Waukesha Fire Department and Police Department were called to scene on Saturday after a car struck the side of a an apartment building.
1065thebuzz.com
New Holstein Man Dies, Sheboygan Driver in Crash is Identified and Awaiting Charges
A 48-year-old man has died, and the Sheboygan woman driving the car in which he was riding has been identified. 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan is awaiting formal charges in Calumet County as the accident investigation continues. The Calumet County Sheriff said that Hall’s car left County Highway”A” north of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County’s Percolate is on the road in August | By Clare Robbe
The event is Friday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. All are welcome to join at Cedar Bay Lodge for a donut, coffee, and camaraderie. The monthly Percolate is open to the public. 5595 County Road Z. Enter campus from County Road Z onto Home Drive. Turn left...
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe, Green Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Green Alert for a missing veteran after she was found safe Saturday. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 29-year-old Cholie Mack had last been seen in the 1200 block of Miller Park Way around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Her family said they were concerned for her safety. Authorities said...
nbc15.com
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette Police Department said a 7-year-old was shot in Columbia County Saturday afternoon. Village of Poynette police responded to the incident in the 200 block of W. Seward St. in Poynette around 2:45 p.m. The 7-year-old had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according...
