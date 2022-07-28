DC League of Super Pets: The Rock Wonders If It's Too Late to Cut Kevin Hart Out After Hilarious Taylor Swift Misunderstanding

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO