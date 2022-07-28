DC League of Super Pets: The Rock Wonders If It's Too Late to Cut Kevin Hart Out After Hilarious Taylor Swift Misunderstanding

comicbook.com
Nettie Bowie
3d ago
I love Dwayne but why is it whenever he makes a movie everyone acts like it’s completely his movie. Like he wrote directed, produced it hired all his costars as well as acted in it. I mean I know the ego trip is part of his public persona but it’s getting old and irritating! Makes not want to watch him anymore!
Reply(11)
24
Lavon Adams
3d ago
They are literally friends and its a joke. Why don't people read anymore?
Reply(5)
21
Joe Buckstrap
3d ago
Must be great getting paid 7 figures to pretend "act" like little kids to entertain "adults" with juvenile mentalities.
Reply(3)
7
Comments / 56