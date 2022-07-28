Family mourns loss of 20-year-old Southern University student found dead in vehicle in Covington

A 68-year-old man was shot to death and another man went to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound just before 4 a.m. Sunday, New Orleans police said. The shootings occurred inside a home in the 2800 block of Cherry Street (map), and police say investators have learned that the injured man, 30, fatally shot his father and then shot himself.

