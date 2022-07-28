Family mourns loss of 20-year-old Southern University student found dead in vehicle in Covington

www.nola.com
All is well
4d ago
Rest with JESUS,My deepest sympathies to his entire family.Master Jesus, help them with their grief and strengthen everyone heart in such a difficult time, in your Name JESUS.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
NOLA.com
Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say
A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning.
NOLA.com
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in 7th Ward
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot in the 7th Ward on July 26. Edward Jyles, 59, died from a gunshot wound sustained during an argument that broke out at around 5:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hope Street between Jyles and a male suspect, police said. A gun was produced, police said, and Jyles sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The suspect fled.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shoots father, injures self in Hollygrove Sunday, police say
A 68-year-old man was shot to death and another man went to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound just before 4 a.m. Sunday, New Orleans police said. The shootings occurred inside a home in the 2800 block of Cherry Street (map), and police say investators have learned that the injured man, 30, fatally shot his father and then shot himself.
NOLA.com
Man shot in Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says; 1 in custody
A man was shot Sunday night in the Shrewsbury neighborhood of Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lurline Drive (map), according to a 7:30 p.m. alert from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities didn't immediately say when the shooting happened or what led to it.
fox8live.com
Body of 31-year-old recovered after reportedly jumping off Twin Span in Slidell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a 31-year-old Marrero man who reportedly jumped from the Twin Span Thursday (July 28) has been recovered. Around 8 a.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, recovered the body. The man was identified as Jermaine Smith.
NOLA.com
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
Shooting in Jefferson Sunday night
Cops say one person suffered life threatening injuries in a shooting in Jefferson. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 1113 Lurline Drive off of Causeway Blvd.
wbrz.com
Missing Southern University student found shot to death in Covington
COVINGTON - A Southern University student who was reported missing earlier this week was found shot to death in his car. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office initially reported Jyrion Dangerfield, 20, missing on Monday. According to a Facebook post from the office, Dangerfield was last seen heading to work and never returned home.
WDSU
Father dies after being shot by son in apparent murder-suicide attempt
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide attempt in Hollygrove. Investigators say a 68-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Cherry Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday. According to a news release from the NOPD, the man was shot by...
NOLA.com
Man was involved in 'inappropriate relationship' with 16-year-old boy accused of killing him: JPSO
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and booked with second-degree murder in the killing last month of a 37-year-old man with whom he was involved in an inappropriate, illegal relationship, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The teen is accused of fatally shooting Peter Mosby Jr., 37, of unincorporated...
NOLA.com
Suspect abandons 4-year-old girl in crashed car after Kenner police chase
Authorities are searching for a Metairie man accused of leading Kenner police on a car chase with a 4-year-old girl in his vehicle and later abandoned the child when he crashed into a pole. Police say Adarius Hicks was behind the wheel of his girlfriend's vehicle Sunday night about 9...
wbrz.com
Man shot, killed father before shooting self in New Orleans early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS - A man shot and killed his 68-year-old father before shooting himself in New Orleans early Sunday morning. The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened at a home on Cherry Street, near the Earhart Expressway, in the Hollygrove neighborhood shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Police...
NOLA.com
18-year-old accused of shooting ex-girlfriend turns himself into St. Tammany Sheriff's Office
An 18-year-old Slidell man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest at a Slidell apartment on Friday turned himself into the St. Tammany Parish jail two days later, officials say. Reginald White was taken into custody on Sunday and was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail with attempted second...
Man reportedly shoots, kills father before wounding himself
Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Cherry Street just before 4:00.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large
HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
stpso.com
Woman Dies After Crash Less Than a Mile from Social Gathering
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (July 30) evening near Covington. Shortly before 6:45 PM, a 27-year old Covington woman left a social gathering in the 1500 block of Tchefuncte Drive near Covington on a 2007 Honda CRF-70F that she was driving.
wbrz.com
State Police: One killed, 5 injured when vehicle flipped in head-on crash late Saturday night
BOGALUSA - A driver was killed, and five other people were injured when a vehicle flipped after a head-on crash late Saturday night in Washington Parish. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday on LA 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Bogalusa. It claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen.
WDSU
Shooting in Algiers left one woman with a gunshot wound Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a shooting in Algiers that happened Saturday morning that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Around 4:11 a.m., police were notified of a shooting from the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive and found a female victim with a gunshot wound.
