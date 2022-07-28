ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Family mourns loss of 20-year-old Southern University student found dead in vehicle in Covington

By JONI HESS
NOLA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nola.com

Comments / 3

All is well
4d ago

Rest with JESUS,My deepest sympathies to his entire family.Master Jesus, help them with their grief and strengthen everyone heart in such a difficult time, in your Name JESUS.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in 7th Ward

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot in the 7th Ward on July 26. Edward Jyles, 59, died from a gunshot wound sustained during an argument that broke out at around 5:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hope Street between Jyles and a male suspect, police said. A gun was produced, police said, and Jyles sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The suspect fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Hammond, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shoots father, injures self in Hollygrove Sunday, police say

A 68-year-old man was shot to death and another man went to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound just before 4 a.m. Sunday, New Orleans police said. The shootings occurred inside a home in the 2800 block of Cherry Street (map), and police say investators have learned that the injured man, 30, fatally shot his father and then shot himself.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Body of 31-year-old recovered after reportedly jumping off Twin Span in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a 31-year-old Marrero man who reportedly jumped from the Twin Span Thursday (July 28) has been recovered. Around 8 a.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, recovered the body. The man was identified as Jermaine Smith.
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern University#Police#The Coroner S Office
wbrz.com

Missing Southern University student found shot to death in Covington

COVINGTON - A Southern University student who was reported missing earlier this week was found shot to death in his car. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office initially reported Jyrion Dangerfield, 20, missing on Monday. According to a Facebook post from the office, Dangerfield was last seen heading to work and never returned home.
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large

HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
HAMMOND, LA
stpso.com

Woman Dies After Crash Less Than a Mile from Social Gathering

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (July 30) evening near Covington. Shortly before 6:45 PM, a 27-year old Covington woman left a social gathering in the 1500 block of Tchefuncte Drive near Covington on a 2007 Honda CRF-70F that she was driving.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy