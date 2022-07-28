www.azfamily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
No Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Drawn, Prize Continues to Climb to Record Heights
The Mega Millions jackpot has continued to surge after no jackpot winner was announced following Tuesday night's drawing. "All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
If you win the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Florida, can you remain anonymous?
With all eyes on the more than $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, you might be wondering: If you win the lottery in Florida, can you stay anonymous?
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated $810 million Tuesday and players are testing their luck nationwide -- including Todd Graves, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's.
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $830 million jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball." The jackpot has swollen to an estimated $830 million. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize of all time and the third-largest Mega Millions prize. The drawing took place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
Mega Millions fails to find big winner again; jackpot grows to $790M
July 23 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown yet again -- to $790 million -- after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing. Friday's numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 16. If someone had won the drawing, their estimated jackpot would have been $660 million.
AOL Corp
Could winning the $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot make you miserable?
If you're lucky enough to beat the 1 in 301 million odds, life is about to get a whole lot more complicated for anyone who wins tonight's $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. People may think all their problems will vanish if they strike it rich, but James Grubman has seen what a mixed blessing sudden affluence can be. He’s a wealth psychologist, counseling millionaires about personal issues, like family squabbles, identity crises and dilemmas over raising responsible children. His clients include lottery winners.
Numbers Pulled for Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Prize
The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were pulled Friday, with the lucky winner in line to claim $1.28 billion. The lucky numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and a Mega Ball of 14. The grand prize topped $1 billion earlier this week for only the third time in 20 years, and by Friday night, the Mega Millions site was down to due to the “high volume” of traffic. The massive prize has slowly built since the lottery jackpot was last hit on April 15, with 29 drawings without a winner since.
I’m a financial expert – $1.02B Mega Millions jackpot could have ‘pitfalls’ for winner without taking important steps
A PERSONAL finance expert has revealed the pitfalls that can come with a huge Mega Million jackpot win. With one lucky person expected to win the $1.02B Mega Millions jackpot, Robert Pagliarini explained that taking all your jackpot lotto winnings at once leads to greater problems other than just tax-related issues.
Mega Millions Live Results for 07/29/22, Friday Jackpot Was $1.28 Billion
Friday night's 07/29/22 Mega Millions jackpot had a cash-value option worth $747.2 million.
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion. Here's what science says about your chances of winning
One lottery player outsmarted the system years ago to become a winner for a total of 14 times. Here’s what he did.
Mega Millions lottery drawing: Americans share how they'd spend their fortunes if they won $1 billion jackpot
WASHINGTON – Americans told Fox News how they would spend their fortunes if they won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. "If I win the Mega Millions, baby, I'm gonna turn it up," one woman, Chickay, told Fox News. "Dr. Miami, I'm gonna get me a brand new G-Wagon."
Illinois ticketholder wins Mega Millions jackpot of $1.28bn
The winning Mega Millions ticket for the $1.28bn (£1.05bn) jackpot has been sold in Illinois, but the winner is still unknown.“There is one jackpot-winning ticket, which was sold in Illinois,” Ohio Lottery Commission spokesperson Marie Kilbane told The Washington Post. The jackpot on the Mega Millions site now stands at $20m. It’s the third time in two decades that the jackpot surpassed a billion dollars. According to Mega Millions, the lump-sum winning payout for the jackpot on Friday is estimated to be $747.2m. The winner can choose to take that or be paid the full jackpot in instalments over...
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars Past $600 Million, Now Fifth-Largest in History
The prize isn't the largest in the contest's history but draws closer to a $1 billion ticket drawn in Michigan last year.
Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot lures players to the 'luckiest' 7-Eleven
One 7-Eleven convenience store in California is the self-proclaimed "LUCKIEST 7-ELEVEN IN THE WORLD," after it sold a winning ticket for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history six years ago. Nobody won the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday night, meaning the total has soared to a whopping $1.28 billion....
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner Tuesday night
More than $1 billion is on the line for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot.
CBS News
Mega Millions numbers drawn then website crashes
If you were having trouble checking your Mega Millions ticket, you're not alone. The website has been crashing ever since Friday night's drawing. (7-29-22)
