The winning Mega Millions ticket for the $1.28bn (£1.05bn) jackpot has been sold in Illinois, but the winner is still unknown.“There is one jackpot-winning ticket, which was sold in Illinois,” Ohio Lottery Commission spokesperson Marie Kilbane told The Washington Post. The jackpot on the Mega Millions site now stands at $20m. It’s the third time in two decades that the jackpot surpassed a billion dollars. According to Mega Millions, the lump-sum winning payout for the jackpot on Friday is estimated to be $747.2m. The winner can choose to take that or be paid the full jackpot in instalments over...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO