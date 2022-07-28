ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
LOTTERY
CBS News

Winning numbers for Mega Millions $830 million jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball." The jackpot has swollen to an estimated $830 million. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize of all time and the third-largest Mega Millions prize. The drawing took place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
LOTTERY
AOL Corp

Could winning the $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot make you miserable?

If you're lucky enough to beat the 1 in 301 million odds, life is about to get a whole lot more complicated for anyone who wins tonight's $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. People may think all their problems will vanish if they strike it rich, but James Grubman has seen what a mixed blessing sudden affluence can be. He’s a wealth psychologist, counseling millionaires about personal issues, like family squabbles, identity crises and dilemmas over raising responsible children. His clients include lottery winners.
LOTTERY
TheDailyBeast

Numbers Pulled for Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Prize

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were pulled Friday, with the lucky winner in line to claim $1.28 billion. The lucky numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and a Mega Ball of 14. The grand prize topped $1 billion earlier this week for only the third time in 20 years, and by Friday night, the Mega Millions site was down to due to the “high volume” of traffic. The massive prize has slowly built since the lottery jackpot was last hit on April 15, with 29 drawings without a winner since.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Illinois ticketholder wins Mega Millions jackpot of $1.28bn

The winning Mega Millions ticket for the $1.28bn (£1.05bn) jackpot has been sold in Illinois, but the winner is still unknown.“There is one jackpot-winning ticket, which was sold in Illinois,” Ohio Lottery Commission spokesperson Marie Kilbane told The Washington Post. The jackpot on the Mega Millions site now stands at $20m. It’s the third time in two decades that the jackpot surpassed a billion dollars. According to Mega Millions, the lump-sum winning payout for the jackpot on Friday is estimated to be $747.2m. The winner can choose to take that or be paid the full jackpot in instalments over...
ILLINOIS STATE
