Jeanie Buss defends collaborative leadership style in front office

With all the talks and rumors of deals, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers is coming to an end. After a disaster of a 2021-22 season, the Lakers are desperate to improve the roster and the easiest path to doing so would be to trade Westbrook’s gargantuan $47 million expiring into better fitting pieces. The most talked about trade is Westbrook for Kyrie Irving, who has his own issues with the Brooklyn Nets but so far, talks have not gotten very far. Los Angeles has also explored trades with the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks but those feel like contingencies in case Irving can’t be had.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO