Siemen's New Home-Charging Solution Means No Electric Panel Upgrades

insideevs.com
Primate
3d ago
It will take decades for the American power grid to be updated enough for the likely onslaught by added Electric cars to our grid. My guess if 50 years. These things take time and very expensive to the consumer in especially lower income.
11
cp
3d ago
This is not the answer.actually looks to be a electric fire hazard. Northeast people could expect corrosion and possibly a electric power failure. Cold ,snow and high humidity will break down a electrical installation quickly.
12
me G
3d ago
looks like where that meter plugs into could be trouble after a little while! maybe a meltdown! speaking as a professional!
8
