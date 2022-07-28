ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siemen's New Home-Charging Solution Means No Electric Panel Upgrades

By Steven Loveday
 4 days ago
Primate
3d ago

It will take decades for the American power grid to be updated enough for the likely onslaught by added Electric cars to our grid. My guess if 50 years. These things take time and very expensive to the consumer in especially lower income.

cp
3d ago

This is not the answer.actually looks to be a electric fire hazard. Northeast people could expect corrosion and possibly a electric power failure. Cold ,snow and high humidity will break down a electrical installation quickly.

me G
3d ago

looks like where that meter plugs into could be trouble after a little while! maybe a meltdown! speaking as a professional!

