Henderson Harbor celebrates Christmas in July

DPAO presents Herman’s Hermits – Starring Peter Noone – Friday, September 23 at Bonnie Castle Resort
JEFFERSON COUNTY- The Disabled Persons Action Organization is aimed to present its 20th annual rock and roll oldies show later on in September. This year’s show will feature: Herman’s Hermits – Starring Peter Noone. The show is scheduled for Friday, September 23 at Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay, NY.
Lyme Community Weekend brings people out and together
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a weekend of celebration for the Lyme community. Lyme Community Weekend brought friends and family together at the Chaumont Fire Hall. On Sunday, water slides, llamas, and cars were all present. The car show being one of the most popular amongst the crowd...
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
CCE offers nutrition help & clothing swap
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has help for those worried about food preparation as the start of school approaches. SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken said CCE has many resources to help people – particularly those participating in SNAP. Watch the video for his interview...
OCP Announces its New Season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Ogdensburg Command Performances have been around nearly 60 years and that is a lot to celebrate!. Their first show of the new seas, is the Highwaymen Show on October 29. An incredible tribute to the Outlaws of Country Music: Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and...
After French Festival, Cape Vincent Chamber seeks opinions
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - This year’s French Festival was a banner day for some businesses, while others saw big losses. Now, the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce is holding a Town Hall August 1 for feedback from the community, to help try and improve the annual event.
Catherine Emma Grasso – July 31, 2022
Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego NY passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburg PA and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue. Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the...
SLC Art Announces August Class Schedule
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) August schedule is full of classes and events! We have lined up:. - Metalwork Earring Demo & Making with Kathy Lahendro. - Coffee & Canvas, serving local Jernabi Coffeehouse Coffee. - Heavy Texture Acrylic Floral Painting with Brenda Maxson. - Framing & Matting Consults with Bev...
Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown is in the middle of downtown renovations with plans like the Downtown Streetscape project and the YMCA’s Community and Aquatics Center on Arsenal Street. Restore NY, a state grant program provides funding for just this, projects which will revitalize commercial...
Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Open house planned at Lewis County Education Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house later this week at the Lewis County Education Center. Michele Ledoux of Lewis County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension says it’s a chance for members of the community to become familiar with the facility. Watch the video for her interview...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Helen L. Kennedy, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Kennedy, 85, passed away on Wednesday in Syracuse. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 3 pm in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Sterling & Vanduzee streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of Watertown streets will be closed over the next couple of days. City DPW crews will prepare Vanduzee Street for paving between West Main and Lawrence streets on Monday through Wednesday. Work will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Local...
Fudge is a sweet pup in need of his fur-ever home: Petsavers
(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed. Fudge...
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
