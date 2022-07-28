FEMA withholding $2.1 million from Mecklenburg County over hotel occupancy concerns

www.wcnc.com
Related
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 31st
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
Cintra behind unsolicited proposal to add more tolls on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cintra was revealed as the unknown company behind an unsolicited proposal to add new tolls from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border on Interstate 77, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. Cintra is the same company that was behind the existing tolls on I-77...
Clover School District votes on bond resolution for the November ballot
CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday to vote on a bond resolution for the November ballot, ultimately giving the green light to a $156 million bond referendum. This comes after voters failed to pass last year’s proposed $196 million bond...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies
A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
Some renters using housing vouchers can't find landlords who will accept them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some renters who use Section 8 housing vouchers to keep a roof over their heads are struggling to find landlords who will accept them. “It’s heartbreaking, but unfortunately way too common," Cheron Porter, senior vice president of corporate communications for Inlivian, said. Inlivian, a nonprofit...
fox46.com
Mecklenburg County moves to highest level of COVID spread, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level Friday as county health officials report a continued increase in the number of positive cases. Mecklenburg County Public Health officials said the latest increase is likely driven by the Omicron BA.5 variant. The...
Mecklenburg Co. Back in ‘High’ Level for COVID-19
Mecklenburg County has moved back to 'high' levels of transmission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
Cintra revealed as mystery firm behind new I-77 tolls proposal, documents show
CHARLOTTE — The mysterious firm that made an unsolicited proposal to North Carolina Department of Transportation to build toll lanes on Interstate 77 from Interstate 277 to South Carolina is Cintra. It’s the same company behind the controversial I-77 toll lane project from I-277 to Mooresville. NCDOT officials...
Meck County judges call for protection after they say rulings lead to real threats
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County judges are calling for protection after they said their rulings have led to real threats against their lives. Channel 9′s Allison Latos uncovered a letter that they plan to send to lawmakers laying out the statewide changes they’re seeking. The judges at the...
BACK TO SCHOOL 2022: What you need to know for the first day
CHARLOTTE — Believe it or not, it’s almost time to head back to school!. Wednesday, Aug. 10, marks the first day of school for the first students in Channel 9′s viewing area. It’s time to head back to school in the Charlotte area! Our team coverage has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecharlottepost.com
Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance
Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance. Activates changes in response to residents’ upkeep complaints. The management company overseeing Parker Heights Apartments has instituted repairs after The Post reported on residents’ complaints of unsanitary conditions and poor maintenance at the complex. There are new developments regarding...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
1 dead in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road (Exit 23) in Huntersville, Medic said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of I-77 were shut...
WBTV
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
The homicide took place at an apartment complex on Camp Greene Street around 5 p.m. on July 5. ‘24 Hours of Booty’ expected to draw hundreds to Charlotte’s Myers Park to benefit cancer survivors. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a 24-hour party centered on those fighting the good...
CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
WCNC
Race for open North Carolina US Senate seat intensifies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With just 99 days before the Nov. 8 general election, the race for US senator from North Carolina is still very much up in the air. With both parties vying for control of the Senate, every close race gains even more attention. Weeks ago, the race...
Review after death of Mecklenburg inmate in June shows jail did not miss safety checks
The latest death the state has reviewed at Mecklenburg County’s main jail found no problems, including with safety checks. Tommy Hucks died last month after the Sheriff’s office says he was discovered to be unresponsive in his cell. It was the seventh death at the jail in just over a year.
Man killed in Iredell County poultry processing plant accident
HARMONY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a yard truck at his job. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC SHP), the incident happened on Friday around 7:45 p.m. at a poultry by-product processing plant on Sheffield Road near Harmony in northeast Iredell County.
Comments / 2