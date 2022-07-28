Shirley F. (Parkhurst) Hendricks (June 1, 1941 - July 26, 2022)

www.lakeexpo.com
Colorado Man Arrested For Trunkload Of Weed At Lake Of The Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Colorado man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found more than 130 pounds of marijuana in the back of his vehicle. At approximately 9:45, Saturday evening, July 30, a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Macks Creek on a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate. The deputy said the vehicle was emitting a strong odor of marijuana and the deputy advised the driver he was going to conduct a probable cause search. The driver, later identified as Kenneth A Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado reportedly told the deputy he would find a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
5866 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This wonderful home in Osage Beach is located in a quiet and peaceful subdivision that offers great community amenities including lake access. The kitchen has been completely made over with new cabinet & drawer fronts, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (Built-In Double Oven, Low profile microwave, Gas cooktop, Trash compactor, and Samsung refrigerator), Glass tile backsplash, and Wood shelves. Other updates include engineered wood floors, porcelain tile, LVP floors & new fixtures in the master bath. The master suite boasts plenty of space for large furniture and a wonderful bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Keep the whole house warm in the winter with two gas fireplaces. The lower level can function as an extension of the house or "Mother In Law Quarters" with another kitchen and laundry hook-up. Bell Woods Estates is a very nice subdivision with great amenities for friends and family to enjoy. Seller including a 1 Year Home Warranty via Achosa.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
KYTV
WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fuel Mix Up at Sedalia and Jeff City Break Time Stores
Update: In the comments section of their Facebook post Break Time, responding to concerned customer comments says what happened was that at the seven stores listed below, their fuel transportation company put diesel in the tanks that hold unleaded fuel. The store also says that unless your car experiences any problems, there is no need to contact them. The story has been edited to reflect this.
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
Man Charged With Murder After Body Found In Lake Of The Ozarks State Park
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, after the body of Montreal, Mo. resident Tanner Elmore was found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park, on July 13. Charged with Elmore’s murder is Eric Brandon Cole. Camden...
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. – A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing. Prosecutors have charged Eric B. Cole, 40, of Montreal, Missouri, with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit an...
Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at Douglass Park Saturday around 8 p.m. The post Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System Test Scheduled For August 3
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Ameren Missouri be will testing the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System at noon on Wednesday, August 3. This is a good reminder for residents who live downstream from the dam to revisit their safety plans. "These siren tests aim to prevent residents from getting caught...
Mini Golf & Go-Carts! Where To Find Family Fun At Lake Of The Ozarks
Ready for some fun on land, at Lake of the Ozarks? When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, a round of mini golf or racing around a track in a go-cart. Spending the afternoon doing one (or both) of these activities is a great way to soak up the sunshine and have a blast.
Work On Intersection Between Route 7 And Old Route 5 To Start In August
MODOT will be start making changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County, beginning on Monday, August 1. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Meanwhile, northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop. Drivers traveling on northbound Route 7 that plan to continue north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection.
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
Charges now filed in Fulton break – in and robbery
Investigators now say the woman accused of robbing a Fulton home Tuesday was armed with an airsoft gun. 19 – year old Skiasia Roland faces burglary, stealing and other charges. The victim told police that Roland and four juveniles forced their way into the home and stole jewelry, other items and cash. Police pulled over a car and arrested the group. A loaded real gun was found in the car.
One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash
One SUV ended up partially on top of the hood of another SUV after a crash in Columbia on Thursday morning. The post One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
July 22nd Meth Arrest Assisted by K9
Wright County, MO. – Wright County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ace assisted in the arrest of a pair during a traffic stop on July 22nd of 2022. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dedmon requested the assistance of the Wright County Sheriff on a traffic stop, and Corporal Campbell arrived shortly after with K9 Ace. Ace alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The alert allowed a search to be conducted and suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.
Hundreds without power in Jefferson City
About 300 people were without power in Jefferson City on Thursday afternoon. According to Ameren Missouri's outage map, the outage is in an area on Country Club Drive, near Commerce Drive. The website said a crew had been assigned to work on it. The outage was reported at 1:13 pm....
