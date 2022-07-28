Dumfries Man Abducted Woman In His Car, Shut Door On Her Foot: Police

A Dumfries man was arrested after he wouldn't let a woman out of his car, police said.

Matthieu Alvardo, 32, was driving in Woodbridge at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, when he refused to let the 26-year-old female passenger get out of his car, according to Prince William County Police.

As she attempted to exit the car, Alvardo pulled her back in and in the process, shut her foot in the car door, officials said.

Police said the victim was able to contact authorities and she reported minor injuries.

Alvardo was charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery, officials said.

He was held without bond and his court date was pending, police said.