Sheriff: Woman, 73, forced to lie about being beaten

Iredell County teacher charged with statutory rape of student
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teacher is facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, deputies said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, is charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student. Iredell County deputies first learned of Bailey's alleged relationship on July 20.
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with one occupant firing at the other through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
WBTV
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
2 men accused of assaulting FOX8 photojournalist covering animal mistreatment in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are accused of attacking a FOX8 photojournalist on Thursday while covering a story about a dog boarding facility in Davidson County that the State of North Carolina cited for animal mistreatment. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has made one arrested and a second suspect turned himself into the […]
Offender found dead in Randolph Co. Detention Center, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An offender at the Randolph County Detention Center was found unresponsive by the staff on July 18, according to a press release. Shortly after 9 a.m., detention center staff and medical staff found them unresponsive during routine medical checks. Medical staff members performed CPR until EMS arrived.
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An autopsy reveals a former Concord officer shot a man five times while he was sitting down. Brandon Combs, 29, was killed by police in February 2022 when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership. BE THE FIRST...
WBTV
Rowan Co. assault victim forced to lie about being beaten
Firehouse Subs CEO makes huge donation to local rescue crews after heart attack. Don Fox and his wife were hiking Grandfather Mountain last year when he suffered a heart attack. Rescue crews responded saving his life. Union County officials urging drivers to lock cars after rash of break-ins this week.
Woman assaults boyfriend's mom, claims home invasion happened; Rowan County Sheriff says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators say a woman planned an attack on her boyfriend's mother along with another woman and told police that two men had broken into the house. On Wednesday around 2:24 p.m., Rowan County Sheriff's deputies were called to 850 Beagle Club Road east of Salisbury in reference to an assault.
Lexington man charged with kidnapping and pointing gun in assault on female: DCSO
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, James Arvil Cross, 48, was taken into custody on the following charges: Second degree kidnapping Assault by pointing a gun Assault on a female Court records show allegations […]
Inmate death at Randolph County Detention Center
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Randolph County Detention Center has died, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on July 18, detention center staff were conducting medical rounds when they found an unresponsive inmate. Medical staff and officers performed CPR until EMS arrived. The inmate was taken […]
Suspect arrested after attempting to stab officers in Gaston County, police say
RANLO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man will face charges after law enforcement in Gaston County said he tried to stab police officers, leading to a standoff Friday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Ranlo Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant for Dewey Lee Case at a home...
Break-in, mower theft reported at Tractor Supply
Detectives are investigating an overnight break-in at the Denver Tractor Supply. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Gilman Road around 1:27 a.m. Friday morning after the Communications Center received a report from an alarm company that a break-in had occurred. When...
