Lollapalooza 2022: Lineup, tickets, events and more
Lollapalooza kicked off in Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday and will be held July 28-31 featuring some of the biggest names in music.
Single-day tickets range from $125 for General Admission tickets to up to $4,200 for a 4-day Platinum Pass. You can get tickets on the festival's website.
Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and KYGO:
They are also hosting after-shows. More on at below:
