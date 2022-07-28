ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza 2022: Lineup, tickets, events and more

 4 days ago
Lollapalooza kicked off in Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday and will be held July 28-31 featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Single-day tickets range from $125 for General Admission tickets to up to $4,200 for a 4-day Platinum Pass. You can get tickets on the festival's website.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and KYGO:

They are also hosting after-shows. More on at below:

