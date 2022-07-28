Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames

www.ktre.com
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville
UPDATE: The individual is in custody and one law enforcement official was injured, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Dickson said they were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in a camper. Officials said he fled to a nearby residence on CR 1516 and barricaded […]
Dairy Queen in Lufkin ‘a total loss’ after grease fire
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen in Lufkin is a total loss according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman after the department responded to a grease fire Friday morning. According to Jarman, the fire started as a result of employees heating up the grease to change it out for the day. When […]
Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
KTRE
Smith County Courthouse Workshop
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022...
KLTV
Affidavit: Overton man accused of burning Texas Bank and Trust deposit box
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton man was caught on Texas Bank and Trust security footage that clearly shows him putting a lit cigarette into the deposit box, according to the affidavit. Randy Eugene Reid, 40, is charged with arson as a 2nd degree felony and was booked into the...
Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX
One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said. Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home. […]
KTRE
Beto in Lufkin
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 4 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
East Texas News
One killed in car wreck
The investigation into a three-vehicle accident that left one dead Sunday afternoon is ongoing according to Livingston Police Chief Matt Parrish. A 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Timothy P. Flanigan, 57 of Livingston, was traveling southbound in the 800 block of the U.S. Hwy. 59 North Loop which is the northbound side for northbound traffic. According to the accident report filed by Livingston Police Officer Dallas Early, Flanigan then used the exit ramp as an entrance, heading southbound into the northbound lanes of traffic. As he entered into the main lanes of traffic, he collided head-on with a northbound 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Hope C. McDade, 84 of Livingston. A third vehicle, a northbound 2018 Chevrolet K1500 driven by Michael D. Frers, 45 of Livingston, then collided with McDade’s vehicle.
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
KLTV
Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Four people have been arrested and one is at-large following an incident in the Garrison area in which the suspects allege excessive use of force by the responding deputy. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 11:59 p.m. that a man was...
messenger-news.com
COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER OUTSTAYING WELCOME IN RENT HOUSE
CROCKETT – Recently, Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a couple near Crockett for possession of controlled substances. The two were arrested Friday, July 23,after the owner of a residence on County Road 4020 called to report suspicious activity at a home he rents there. The couple had rented...
Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)
Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux, of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, of Tyler, 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., of Tyler, and 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca, of Mexico, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that also killed another person early Friday morning in Smith County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at 5:20 a.m. on Highway 110 near County Road 48 [...]
Five individuals in Rusk County arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine according to deputies
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrested five East Texans in connection to a reported stolen vehicle and various drug offenses in Kilgore. On July 26, the RCSO was called out to 2323 CR 170D...
Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas
There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
Former Nacogdoches residents accused of being Russian spies, stealing identities from dead infants
HONOULU, Hawaii (KETK) – Two former Nacogdoches residents are accused of actually being Russian spies by the State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security Service and have been charged with identity theft and conspiracy. Gwynn Darle Morrison and Walter Glenn Primrose are accused by federal prosecutors of stealing the identities of two dead infants and were […]
Woman accused of killing husband in Polk County arrested
POLK COUNTY, Texas — According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Stewart is charged with murder for killing her husband in Corrigan, Texas. On July 26 at approximately 9:53 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Samantha Stewart who said someone broke into their residence off of FM 352 and killed her husband, Jeffrey Stewart, 32.
