Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
Correction: Election 2022-Senate-Pennsylvania-Social Media
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2022, about the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press misspelled the name of a postdoctoral fellow at New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics. She is Maggie MacDonald, not Maggie McDonald. Copyright 2022 The...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday,...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota died and four other people were in critical condition after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. All four of them were in critical condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.
Ruling leaves questions about Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved parts of the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan but rejected other provisions, saying in a ruling Friday that the organization has “decisions to make.”. Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein issued her 281-page ruling several months after holding...
