This $25,000,000 Spectacular Custom Designed Luxury Home in Henderson is A Sparkling Jewel of The Desert

One of the fastest-growing—and most desirable—areas to live in the Las Vegas Valley is the southwest, and for good reason: It’s a beautiful part of Southern Nevada, close to major shopping like IKEA and containing not only master-planned communities like Mountain’s Edge and Rhodes Ranch, but easy access to gorgeous outdoor areas like Red Rock Canyon. It’s also just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. And a beautiful home has just become available there, one that boasts not only a significant piece of land but plenty of space to stretch out for large families.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO