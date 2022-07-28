This $25,000,000 Spectacular Custom Designed Luxury Home in Henderson is A Sparkling Jewel of The Desert

luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Estate in Las Vegas with Fantastic Views of The Golf Course is on The Market for $7,600,000
The Estate in Las Vegas, a stunning one of a kind home in the heart of Southern Highlands Country Club was completed with the finest of finishes, stones, marbles is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Augusta Canyon Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty L Turner (Phone: 702-281-4141) at LIFE Realty District for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The long-anticipated end to a frenetic and unsustainable real estate market is a relief to prospective buyers who have been waiting for the market to cool, but a blow to sellers, especially those caught off guard by the rapid turn. “I have one seller who is not lowering their price because I think they haven’t […] The post Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies appeared first on Nevada Current.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Southwest home offers endless possibilities
One of the fastest-growing—and most desirable—areas to live in the Las Vegas Valley is the southwest, and for good reason: It’s a beautiful part of Southern Nevada, close to major shopping like IKEA and containing not only master-planned communities like Mountain’s Edge and Rhodes Ranch, but easy access to gorgeous outdoor areas like Red Rock Canyon. It’s also just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. And a beautiful home has just become available there, one that boasts not only a significant piece of land but plenty of space to stretch out for large families.
Fox5 KVVU
Drone innovator, Las Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With his rapidly growing startup BRINC Drones, one young Las Vegas engineer is now taking on the challenge of responding immediately to catastrophes anywhere across the globe, and he’s doing it by donating drones and resources. This month, the 22-year-old CEO Blake Resnick announced...
Should I Have Spent $100 For This Hamburger Instead?
I reported on my mediocre dining experience at Robert Irvine’s Public House in this article — which was published yesterday, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — on the way while walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas, as I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group called EXPLORE 22, and at least one person was hungry and needed to eat…
fb101.com
The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers
The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
Fox5 KVVU
Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
‘There was a tree in my room’ residents displaced after uprooted trees damage their homes
Uprooted trees, large amounts of debris, and intense damage to units and houses in the area are what is left behind after storms made their way across the Las Vegas valley.
Work Permit Issued for Ramen Boys in Decatur Twain Shopping Center
More tasty ramen is still on its way to Decatur Blvd
Korean-Style Cafe and Bakery Cafe Haru Headed to Durango Drive
Cafe Haru will offer coffee, tea, and baked goods
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better?
lasvegasmagazine.com
Want some ambience with that meal? Check out these Las Vegas restaurants
Whatever it is that brought you to Las Vegas, it’s a safe bet that you’re looking for a good time. And it’s easy to find. When you’re ready to start the party with a dining experience that’s full of energy and specifically geared to satisfy your squad, check out one of these vibrant restaurants offering ideal atmosphere, great food and service and the right vibe for your big night out.
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Bedford by Martha Stewart is opening its doors in Las Vegas
The newest restaurant in Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, opens this week in Paris. The décor is inspired by Stewart’s New York farmhouse, a version of which has been seen in many episodes of Stewart’s TV shows. The menu at The Bedford features a mix of signature dishes and seasonal offerings featuring local sources and some of Stewart’s favorite brands.
UPDATE: Some 40 people evacuated from southeast valley apartment complex
The Clark County Fire Department has responded to reports of multiple fallen trees near McLeod Drive and Karen Avenue following thunderstorm activity across the Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts to open location in Utah
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Pinkbox Doughnuts will soon open its first location outside the Silver State. According to a news release, Pinkbox’s new location in St. George will open to customers starting Saturday, Aug. 13. The company says the new store will offer a unique...
CBS Austin
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
teslarati.com
Going Inside The Boring Co tunnel at Resorts World Las Vegas
Here is an inside look at the Resorts World passenger station for The Boring Company’s (TBC) Las Vegas Loop provided by Ellie In Space. Although the Loop itself was closed, the passenger station was accessible and she was able to get inside. Ellie tried to coordinate an interview about...
This Saturday, the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt returns to Las Vegas
The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt will return to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 30. A coin worth $1000 will be hidden within a 50-mile radius of the Bellagio Fountains.
biztoc.com
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
8newsnow.com
Evacuation shelter opened for Las Vegas residents displaced by storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Disaster Action Team. volunteers opened an emergency evacuation shelter late Friday night after storms knocked trees. into powerlines, damaged buildings, and left more than 30 residents of a Las Vegas apartment complex. without power. On Saturday, the shelter...
