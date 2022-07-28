City of Buda to begin Stage 1 drought restrictions

www.kvue.com
Related
KVUE
City of Austin to allow taller mixed-use buildings along major transit corridors
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is rolling out new rules to allow taller mixed-use buildings along major transit corridors, after an ordinance was recently passed. As Austin continues to grow and more people are moving to the city, councilmembers are working to provide more buildings to deal with that growth.
Why have there been more wildfires in Central Texas this year?
AUSTIN, Texas — Fire danger conditions continue this week following multiple fires in the Central Texas area over the past several days. Those fires include a 90-acre fire in Buda, a 35-acre fire near Hornsby Bend and a 29-acre fire off of FM 969. It's a trend the state is seeing as the Texas A&M Forest Service reports that, since January, the state has seen more than 6,900 wildfires and almost 600,000 acres burned.
Swimming suspended at Blue Hole due to bacteria
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley will be closed until at least Aug. 15 due to bacteria concerns, the City of Wimberley said on Monday. If bacteria and visibility conditions remained the same, swimming will be suspended for another two weeks. “We are unable...
Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
This Texas Has A Rain Forcefield, Study Shows
“We have also started to know that cities can change rainfall.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leander home sale goes toward cancer research
LEANDER, Texas — A Leander home donated $150,000 of its sale profit to Pelotonia, a cancer research nonprofit that hosts an Ohio cycling benefit event. The home, located in the Lost Woods Preserve housing development, is one of 14 from builder M/I Homes to donate to Pelotonia. The other homes are located in Columbus, Chicago, Orlando, San Antonio, Raleigh and other U.S. cities.
Kyle City Council member Dex Ellison resigns
KYLE, Texas — Dex Ellison is resigning from the Kyle City Council effective immediately, the Austin American-Statesman reported. His seat will stay vacant since the November election is less than 120 days away. Ellison would have been up for election in November. He served for two terms following his...
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
Crews responding to structure fire in Manor
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 is at the scene of a structure fire in Manor. Officials reported the fire just after 7 p.m. on Nez Perce Trace, off of Gilbert Road. Travis County ESD No. 12 said the fire consumed a moderate-sized two-story and that it also spread to about two acres of grass and brush in the immediate area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews fighting 29-acre fire in east Travis County
The Texas A&M Fire Service said the fire is 95% contained as of Saturday morning.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
CBS Austin
Austin fire crews battling Blue Bluff fire in east Travis County, 95% contained
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. The Blue Bluff fire in East Austin has now burned 29 acres and it is 95 percent contained. Crews remained working on hot spots on the perimeter until after midnight and returned Saturday morning so that the dozers could complete the building and improve the containment line.
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
'It's a great community still': Booming growth in Dripping Springs causes both excitement and challenges
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Just 24 miles “west of weird,” a small town is seeing big changes. “The charm of the small town community with like the growth and expansion that's happening here, it’s kind of lovely,” said Becky Atkins, one of the owners of Summer Revival Wine Company.
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0