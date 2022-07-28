hometownweekly.net
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
homenewshere.com
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
wgbh.org
The sugar-filled history and legacy of Necco, the beloved local candy company
New England Confectionery Company, or Necco, was the oldest continuously running candy company in the country up until its closure in 2018. The company, which was based in Revere, Massachusetts, produced Clark Bars, Mary Janes, Candy Buttons, Sky Bars, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Sweethearts, and — most notably — Necco Wafers.
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
spectrumnews1.com
Trip On A Tankful: A day in Hull, Massachusetts
HULL, Mass. - About 90 minutes east of central Massachusetts and up to three hours from the western part of the state is the little coastal town of Hull. Although it's one of the smallest towns in the state, it offers plenty to do on hot summer days. "Hull is...
Avoid Traffic and Comfortably Travel Stress-Free to Cape Cod on the CapeFLYER
First of all, it's pet-friendly, so this enjoyable, easy, relaxing way to get to Cape Cod is already a winner in my book. beautiful dog of dachshund, black and tan, buried in the sand at the beach sea on summer vacation holidays, wearing red sunglasses. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Our summer days...
Embrace Your Inner Rockstar at this Luxury Boston Hotel
If you've ever wanted to live the life of a rock star on the road, seems there is a hotel for that right up in Boston. The Verb Hotel offers what they call "an authentic rock & roll experience" in every room and promise to "send you back in time through the decades of Rock & Roll – with museum-quality memorabilia" everywhere you turn.
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
nhtalkradio.com
The New England Take: A Trip to Boston to see Dinosaurs
A. J. and Isaac talk about their recent trip to Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace to check out Dino Safari Boston, grab lunch, and check out some cool shops in the area. Dino Safari Boston is in this spot through early September, learn more at https://dinosafariboston.com. Subscribe to the podcast...
Time Out Global
The best pizza in Boston
From Neapolitan style to new school, round to rectangle, grab a pie at the best pizza spots in Boston. Boston has never been known as a “pizza city.” We are much more well known for our lobster rolls, oysters and baked beans; however, we have plenty of places to get some amazing slices of cheesy goodness. At one end of the spectrum, there are no-frills, cash-only joints serving fast, tasty slices; on the other end you'll find some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston serving up their own takes on the classics. We've taken the time to round up the best pizza places in Boston for those Friday nights where nothing else will do.
buzznicked.com
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Is the Famously Delicious, Mouthwatering In-N-Out Burger Chain Coming to Boston?
Oh please, please, PLEASE come to New England! In-N-Out is not just one of the most famously delicious, popular burger chains in the country, it's also one of the pickiest when it comes to opening up its simple, mouthwatering fast food chains, which are so phenomenally incredible. YUM, I love!
WCVB
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
