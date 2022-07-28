This $12,000,000 Property Stands In a World of its Own with The Pinnacle of Luxury Design in Owings Mills

luxury-houses.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
The Detail Guys MD Offers Painting Services for the Interior and Exterior
Edgewood, MD, 30th July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, The Detail Guys MD, a landscaping and hardscaping company with offices in Maryland, provides clients with interior and exterior painting services. House painting is a simple and affordable way to make your home more appealing. Whether a person needs interior or exterior surfaces painted,...
Maryland private flight company that’s bringing down prices raises $9.75M for expansion
Annapolis, Maryland-based aviation startup AeroVanti, which launched its membership-based private charter flight service last summer, has raised $9.75 million from investors to expand its business. AeroVanti founder Patrick Britton-Harr, a pilot who knew mainstream charter and timeshare air travel companies were charging more than needed, has built the AeroVanti model...
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
11628 Hunters Run Drive – Hunt Valley Station Home for Sale
11628 Hunters Run Drive is four bedroom home in Hunt Valley Station on the market for $669,000. This Hunt Valley Station home has 2,782 square feet above ground, which does not include the basement. The lower level is unfinished. 11628 Hunters Run Drive showcases hardwood floors, many new appliances, new...
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
Remarkable, Gated 20-Acre Waterfront Estate in Severna Park with French – inspired Design Lists for $15,900,000
The Estate in Severna Park is nestled on the banks of the Severn River, only 10 minutes from historic Annapolis, now available for sale. This home located at 938 Old County Rd, Severna Park, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,737 square feet of living spaces. Call Day Weitzman – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 410-353-0721) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Severna Park.
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)
Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
Buoyed by Plantation Park’s energetic Farmer Chippy, the Druid Hill farmers market is back
Rebranded as The Agrihood Baltimore Farmers Market, it kept the great produce, free yoga and relaxed vibe, but added an urban agriculture mission. There’s good news for fans of the Druid Hill Farmers Market who feared that Baltimore had lost the beloved Wednesday evening tradition forever. Yes, following a...
Single Mom Carjacked, Run Over By Her Own SUV Working 2nd Job In Baltimore
A single mom and Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized in serious condition after she was carjacked and run over by her own SUV over the weekend in Baltimore, according to police and those who knew her. Chelsea Nicolette was delivering a package in the 3700 block of Beech Avenue just...
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29
On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 30 Sitting for crab cake with Governor Hogan at The Boatyard in Annapolis
On the 30th and final day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional meal and a stories crab cake in Eastport just over the bridge in Annapolis at The Boatyard. The Governor covered a lot of political ground in...
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
Maryland permanently preserves 225 acres of Baltimore County farmland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved seven new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on July 27th. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 824 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $4 million. An estimated 225 acres will be preserved in Baltimore County.
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
