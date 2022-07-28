ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $12,000,000 Property Stands In a World of its Own with The Pinnacle of Luxury Design in Owings Mills

 4 days ago
The Detail Guys MD Offers Painting Services for the Interior and Exterior

Edgewood, MD, 30th July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, The Detail Guys MD, a landscaping and hardscaping company with offices in Maryland, provides clients with interior and exterior painting services. House painting is a simple and affordable way to make your home more appealing. Whether a person needs interior or exterior surfaces painted,...
Maryland private flight company that’s bringing down prices raises $9.75M for expansion

Annapolis, Maryland-based aviation startup AeroVanti, which launched its membership-based private charter flight service last summer, has raised $9.75 million from investors to expand its business. AeroVanti founder Patrick Britton-Harr, a pilot who knew mainstream charter and timeshare air travel companies were charging more than needed, has built the AeroVanti model...
11628 Hunters Run Drive – Hunt Valley Station Home for Sale

11628 Hunters Run Drive is four bedroom home in Hunt Valley Station on the market for $669,000. This Hunt Valley Station home has 2,782 square feet above ground, which does not include the basement. The lower level is unfinished. 11628 Hunters Run Drive showcases hardwood floors, many new appliances, new...
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House

This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
Remarkable, Gated 20-Acre Waterfront Estate in Severna Park with French – inspired Design Lists for $15,900,000

The Estate in Severna Park is nestled on the banks of the Severn River, only 10 minutes from historic Annapolis, now available for sale. This home located at 938 Old County Rd, Severna Park, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,737 square feet of living spaces. Call Day Weitzman – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 410-353-0721) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Severna Park.
Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)

Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29

On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
Maryland permanently preserves 225 acres of Baltimore County farmland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved seven new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on July 27th. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 824 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $4 million. An estimated 225 acres will be preserved in Baltimore County.
