Award-winning board game Wingspan is now 28% off at Amazon

By Benjamin Abbott
 4 days ago

Sound the 'good deal' alert, because Wingspan - one of our favorite board games - has dropped down to an aggressively strong price.

You can currently get the family-friendly board game for a reduced $46.99 at Amazon (instead of $65), giving you a discount of 28% overall. While that isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for Wingspan (which was $41.42 back in July 2021), it's an unusual reduction on something that averages $60 most of the time.

As the winner of the Kennerspiel des Jahres award in 2019 for hobby games (which is basically the Oscars of board games for adults ), Wingspan certainly has enough critical acclaim to be on your radar. However, we'd say it's perfect if you want something tactical yet chilled out... or something to play with your board game-loving parents. The gentle theme, strategic gameplay, and lack of direct competition make it a delightful experience, and we can't recommend it enough.

You can see the offer below, and more can be found further down the page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wrL2_0gwKkRwc00

Wingspan | $65 $46.99 at Amazon
Save $8 - This is a pretty good offer in the grand scheme of things; Wingspan doesn't often go below $60, and it's sat at around $48 for a lot of this year so far. As a result, this 28% saving is pretty good.
View Deal

More board game deals

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, you can check out our guide to the top board game deals or take a look at the offers rounded up by our bargain-hunting software below. It's always on the hunt for reductions and is updated every 30 minutes or so.

For tabletop recommendations, don't forget to check out these board games for 2 players , board games for families , or the best cooperative board games .

