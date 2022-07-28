Award-winning board game Wingspan is now 28% off at Amazon

Sound the 'good deal' alert, because Wingspan - one of our favorite board games - has dropped down to an aggressively strong price.

You can currently get the family-friendly board game for a reduced $46.99 at Amazon (instead of $65), giving you a discount of 28% overall. While that isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for Wingspan (which was $41.42 back in July 2021), it's an unusual reduction on something that averages $60 most of the time.

As the winner of the Kennerspiel des Jahres award in 2019 for hobby games (which is basically the Oscars of board games for adults ), Wingspan certainly has enough critical acclaim to be on your radar. However, we'd say it's perfect if you want something tactical yet chilled out... or something to play with your board game-loving parents. The gentle theme, strategic gameplay, and lack of direct competition make it a delightful experience, and we can't recommend it enough.

Wingspan | $65 $46.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - This is a pretty good offer in the grand scheme of things; Wingspan doesn't often go below $60, and it's sat at around $48 for a lot of this year so far. As a result, this 28% saving is pretty good.

