Sheriff: Only high schools will have school resource officers this year

Director of Carter County Schools, Dr. Brandon Carpenter, has announced new principals at several school locations for the coming year. DR. JAKE JENKINS will serve as the Principal of Hampton Elementary. He graduated from Northeast State and E.T.S.U. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math and Education. He earned a Masters in Education from Milligan College. Additionally, he earned an Ed.S Degree in Leadership and Administration from University of the Cumberlands, Ky., and a Doctorate Degree in Administration and Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO