Sheriff: Only high schools will have school resource officers this year

Local teachers back into classroom — as students
Five local teachers went back to school this summer to learn more about teaching science and math to their own students. Barbara Stout, Happy Valley Middle School; Jessica Ward, Cloudland High School; and Nikki Jenkins, Kathi Hill and Sarah Blevins-Putland, all of Valley Forge Elementary, attended the Eastman’s MathElites and ScienceElites programs. There they learned different tactics to teach science and math to children.
Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
From school uniforms to dressing as cats, Kingsport school board discusses dress code
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a school board work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called "furries," and carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time for the board to look at school uniforms or something close.
Carter Co. community helps out at Hampton Back to School Bash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses, churches and community members in Carter County came together to give out free backpacks and supplies at the Hampton Back to School Bash on Saturday. “We just want to help people that are in need, show them the love of God and give them a fun-filled day and they don’t […]
Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
Fraley, Croy: Leadership and staffing two main issues in sheriff’s race
Leadership and staffing are the two biggest issues facing the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, say candidates for the office. Mike Fraley and Rocky Croy will face off in Thursday’s general election for the sheriff’s seat. The winner will replace incumbent Dexter Lunceford, who was eliminated in the primary.
Several county schools will have new principals this year
Director of Carter County Schools, Dr. Brandon Carpenter, has announced new principals at several school locations for the coming year. DR. JAKE JENKINS will serve as the Principal of Hampton Elementary. He graduated from Northeast State and E.T.S.U. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math and Education. He earned a Masters in Education from Milligan College. Additionally, he earned an Ed.S Degree in Leadership and Administration from University of the Cumberlands, Ky., and a Doctorate Degree in Administration and Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, Ky.
Elementary school in Hawkins County badly damaged in burglary
A suspected burglary at a Hawkins County elementary school on July 19 led to nearly $7,000 in damages, according to an offense report from the sheriff's office.
Carter Co. Sheriff: Department is 51 employees short, jail failed inspection
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a letter addressed to the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the county’s law enforcement is in crisis due to underfunding from the county government. “For eight years I have been asking for increases in pay for Sheriff’s Office employees in an effort to hire and retain good […]
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
Area schools name new principals, assistant principals
Washington County Schools has named new principals for David Crockett High School and Jonesborough Elementary School. Dr. Ashley Davis will be the new principal at David Crockett High School while Matt Combs will be the principal of the new K-8 Jonesborough Elementary School when it opens in August 2023. Davis...
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
New Unaka HS principal glad to ‘come home’
Mike Ensor is excited about his new position as principal of Unaka High School, especially since he’s so familiar with the school. “It’s coming home,” he said. “It was a chance to come home — I’ve been a teacher here, a coach, an assistant principal … and it’s just good to come home.”
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Niswonger Children’s Hospital asking for toy donations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a time of supply chain issues and shortages, there is one more shortage that the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking for the public’s help in solving. The children’s hospital says that due to the large number of patients they are serving, their stock of safe toys for the children […]
