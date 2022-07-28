ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog.

Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.

The 70-year-old victim was found by her husband, who returned from work to find his wife “mangled” in the backyard and the dog still attacking her body, police told WNBC.

Police described the scene to WNBC as “horrific,” and said the dog belonged to the victim’s stepson, who died less than two weeks ago in a motorcycle accident.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told WABC that the officer who shot and killed the dog was traumatized by the scene and is being treated at a hospital.

The Nassau County SPCA told WNYW that there were no prior incidents reported involving the dog.

Officers told WPIX that they did not know what caused the dog to attack the victim.

SLM1
4d ago

Poor woman and dog. Dog probably misses the owner and took it out on the woman. I am curious how it all started. I hate articles with such vague details. Makes you image all sorts of scenarios. I should stop reading certain news. Sigh.

jake thomas
3d ago

Sad my prayers for the family, I have a rottweiler I adopted when it was just a puppy, it's always good to raise any pets as infants so it will have a close connection & grow in your relationship together with the pets 🐶

stickaforkinit
3d ago

People who own pit bulls deserve what they get. She probably called him her fur baby and claimed he was as gentle as a lamb. 🙄

