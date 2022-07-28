Revisiting ‘Valley Curtain,’ the massive art installation that went up 50 years ago near Rifle

www.postindependent.com
PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair
The 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair concluded Sunday, including the Men’s Wood Splitting competition and the closing musical act, LA-based band Ozomatli. More photos from Mountain Fair weekend, here and here.
On the Fly column: There’s no place like home
Besides hiking, golf, cycling, kayaking and all the other distractions this valley has to offer, fly fishing can be a very relaxing way to spend your day. Even if you’ve never fished the Roaring Fork Valley, there are a bunch of great places to explore and wild trout to meet out there during the summer months.
Canyon Crepes brings family feel to a quiet corner of West Glenwood
Two Glenwood Springs residents recently retired from the rafting life to help create community in West Glenwood — with crepes. “We want it to be a space that people want to come and hang out in,” he said. “You know, kick it on a porch for the first few months.”
Community profile: Western Garfield County teens use online gaming to publish children’s book
Luana Poston and Sophia Wilson didn’t expect an online game would lead to them writing a children’s book. It was 2020, and Wilson and Poston were playing a Roblox role-playing game that allows users to create their own characters. The two middle schoolers and friends, now 13, developed one of their characters as a spider.
Toews, Worline win Mount Sopris Runoff 14-mile crowns; Garrard breaks 4-mile record
Saturday morning, the Carbondale Mountain Fair played host to the 43rd annual Mount Sopris Runoff 14-miler, and its little sister, the 4-Mile Fair Run. Both races, with a total of 83 runners between them, finished right in the heart of the Mountain Fair at Sopris Park. Wesley Toews of New...
nbc11news.com
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
Mudslide closes both lanes on Colorado Highway 133 in Pitkin County
A mudslide caused both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County to close, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account. Northbound and southbound lanes between Red Dog Road and Avalanche Creek are closed until further notice. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to expect delays. The mudslide...
Never again? Largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history could be state’s last
MEEKER — A camouflaged helicopter rises above the horizon. The pattern does little to conceal the aircraft as the rotors blow high elevation desert sand into thick clouds of dust. The thumping can be heard for miles. Several hundred yards ahead, a band of a half-dozen wild horses emerges...
nbc11news.com
Flood Watch extended through Friday for Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch continues until 10 PM tonight and again Friday from 10 AM until 10 PM for most of Western Colorado with the exception of the lower river valleys, including the Grand Valley and the Gunnison River Valley. The watch includes Glade Park, Nucla, Glenwood Springs, Cedaredge, Collbran, Telluride, Silverton, Ouray, Ridgeway, Aspen, Vail, Eagle, Durango, the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar, the San Juan Mountains, Canyonlands National Park, and Dead Horse Point State Park.
basinnow.com
Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help
Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
Colorado's first human West Nile Virus case of 2022 detected
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — A person in Delta County tested positive for the West Nile virus and is the first confirmed human case found in Colorado so far this year. The virus has also been detected in mosquitos in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties this season. West Nile usually...
New Castle chief released on bond following initial appearance
New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
Lawsuit filed over air pollution permits for Colorado's largest underground coal mine
Five environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the state's air pollution control agencies, claiming the West Elk coal mine near Paonia has been operating without proper state and federal emissions permits since September 2021. The complaint alleges the agencies have failed to grant or deny required permits within...
UPDATE: Highway 133 south of Carbondale reopens after mudslide
UPDATE, 10:53 p.m.: Colorado Highway 133 has reopened in both directions after a mudslide closed the roadway for more than 5-1/2 hours Saturday night. The slide occurred at mile marker 57 near Avalanche Creek, just north of Redstone, according to Pitkin County emergency alerts. A heavy rainstorm was passing across...
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating, after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds. On July 25, officers were called to the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue around 6:00 am. A person called 911 and said there was a man found dead inside the home.
New Castle police chief arrested on felony charges
The chief of police for the New Castle Police Department was arrested on felony charges Friday night.
