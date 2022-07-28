Gregory to hold 2nd annual Patriotic Parade

www.mysoutex.com
End of Summer Bash set for Aug. 5
Main Street Goliad will host its second annual End of Summer Bash in downtown Goliad from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. The event will feature food, games, music and an introduction of Goliad High School’s varsity athletes for the upcoming fall sports. “We had a really...
Tejano street party ready to rock Beeville
Beeville residents have a street party to look forward to on Aug. 13. Dalé 107.1 FM KRXB, a local Tejano radio station in Beeville, will be bringing this street party to Beeville free of charge. The party will take place at 110 E. Bowie St. and will last from 1 p.m. to midnight. Initially, the party was scheduled to start at 2 p.m., however the time was changed so all the bands could have a chance to play.
A.C Jones High School unveils new renovations
Beeville ISD was proud to cut the ribbon on, and show off, its renovated weight room, science classrooms and culinary arts room. The renovations were paid for thanks to the stewardship of the board of trustees and the previous district administration. A substantial amount of funds remained in the budget. The district also took out a debt on its maintenance tax note to help fund the project.
City works to keep TTHM compliance
The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
Falling trees cause concern in Morningside Neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in one Corpus Christi neighborhood off Sante Fe Street and Camellia Drive have found themselves facing an interesting issue and it has to do with the type of trees they have. Those massive trees are starting to crack and crash down causing a big...
thebendmag.com
Things to Do In and Around Corpus Christi this Weekend: July 29-31
Dance the night away to all your favorite Queen songs. Gather your friends, bust out your best 80s attire and sing along to all the Queen classics. Killer Queen, Europe’s top Queen tribute band, is making its way to Corpus Christi this Friday with a show at Brewster Street Icehouse – Downtown. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online.
Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
Corpus Christi restaurant feels the pain with rising temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the heat residents have been experiencing, most people who enjoy eating a meal outside have swapped feeling a cool breeze by the water to sitting inside with air conditioning. A popular spot amongst residents, House of Burgers, is known as a place to kick...
CC Polymers to resume construction on largest PTA-PET plant in America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Polymers is getting back to work on what they hope will be a world-class recyclable plastic facility in the Coastal Bend. CEO Russell Wilson explained the facility will have two parts. PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which shows up in plastic bottles, and PTA (purified terephthalic acid), which is the the feedstock for PET. Feedstock is the raw material that helps make the product.
Cecilia Ann Schmidt
Cecilia Ann Schmidt passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1925, in Portland, Texas. Her parents were August Vincent Barganski and Martha Rach Barganski. She was one of 12 children and was the oldest surviving child. Cecilia’s greatest joy in life was her family. She...
flipboard.com
A Texas blueprint for converting the ‘abortion-minded’: Lattes and a view
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. — Jana Pinson leaned over the table at the architect’s office, craning for a better look at the textures and patterns that would bring her post-Roe dreams to life. At a meeting in mid-July, three weeks after the Supreme Court retracted the constitutional right to abortion, …
Nearly 300 tickets issued for violating water restrictions in Corpus Christi this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have received citations this week for violating water restrictions, according to city leaders. 292 citations have been issued between Monday, July 25 until noon on Friday, officials with the water, the water utilities office told 3NEWS. 311, the city's new...
Flynn demonstrates lifetime of dedication
Mercy Flynn has been living in Beeville for over three decades. She has run the Beeville medical clinic as a family nurse practitioner for five years. Additionally, she is also on the Coastal Bend board of trustees. She was also just recently appointed to the Bee Development Authority. With all these titles under her belt, some may wonder just how she came this far.
What water shortage means to local residents
The city of Corpus Christi initiated Stage 1 – Mild Water Shortage Watch conservation measures on June 14, with Portland following suit and initiating Stage 1 on June 16. As of July 12, lake levels had fallen to the 40% mark. Choke Canyon was at 36.1%, and Lake Corpus Christi was at 50.9%, for a combined total of 40% .
Angel Amaya Briseno
Angel Amaya Briseno, 85, of George West, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital, Beeville. Angel was born February 27, 1937 in George West to Flugencio Briseno and Angelita (Amaya) Briseno. He married the love of his life, Anita Arredondo, on a farm in Live Oak County on February 12, 1955. He was an active parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and worked with Heldenfels and later transferred to Bay Ltd. Inc. in the road construction industry for numerous years. He was a simple man who after a long day at work enjoyed spending time with his family as well as barbecuing.
George West ISD initiates safety policies, procedures
75,600 minutes. That is how long the State of Texas mandates that local school systems at a minimum must secure campuses and provide a strong academic platform for students in 2022-2023. Throughout the summer, schools here in George West kept the process of preparing to reopen after the summer recess...
City of Alice enacts Stage 2 water restrictions
Stage 2 restrictions are triggered after the lake's water supply falls below 86 ft., according to a city news release.
KIII TV3
Monday Forecast: Hot with isolated showers in Corpus Christi
We'll start off the month of August hot. Better rain chances into next weekend. The extended forecast keeps our highs near-normal.
Harbor Bridge impacts on Port of Corpus Christ's plans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two weeks since work came to a stop on parts of the new Harbor Bridge Project. The delay comes after the Texas Department of Transportation raised safety concerns regarding the project. On July 15, TxDOT said it was concerned with "certain elements"...
Here's where parents can turn for help getting their kids back-to-school ready
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In one week, more Coastal Bend students are set to return to the classroom and there are several events taking place this week geared to helping students prepare. The Del Mar College Cosmetology Program will be giving free back-to-school haircuts beginning Monday, August 1 through...
