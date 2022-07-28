‘Bark at the Beach’ event raises funds for Lorain County Friendship Animal Protective League

www.morningjournal.com
Morning Journal
Lorain Historical Society presents annual Ice Cream Social Aug. 14
The annual Ice Cream Social at the Lorain Historical Society always is a highlight of the summer, according to a news release. From 1-4 p.m., Aug. 14, the Historical Society will serve hand-scooped ice cream sundaes among a myriad of other activities such as lawn games, face painting, pony rides and live music, the release said.
Morning Journal
Lorain County: Polish Fisherman’s Club, Amvets Post 32 host youth fishing derby
A tradition unlike any other, at least the Polish Fisherman’s Club is the youth fishing derby they’ve put on together for the better part of their existence. For the Polish Fisherman’s Club who celebrated 75 years earlier this year, this event has been going on for about 70 years.
Morning Journal
LCCAA’s Community Garden in South Elyria has slate of events planned
A full slate of events is planned at the Community Garden, 340 15th St. in South Elyria, which is sponsored by the Lorain County Community Action Agency. Garden manager Leanna Westergaard will train volunteers starting at 8 a.m., Aug. 13 and 27, according to LCCAA. The first training took place...
‘Let’s bring her home’: Ashley Summers’ family holds vigil, keeps faith
With their loved one missing for more than 15 years, one local family refuses to give up hope.
Morning Journal
Vermilion: Girl, 13, learns entrepreneurial spirit while selling at market
Thirteen year old Emily Pisano of Vermilion was realizing a dream July 30 while selling her art at Market in the Park in Vermilion. For Emily, her favorite pieces started as an experiment. “I found out that acrylic paint with a hairdryer looked really cool so I started doing it...
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
News-Herald.com
Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival
Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
Morning Journal
Main Street Lorain receives full accreditation Heritage Ohio
Main Street Lorain announced Aug. 1 it has received full accreditation status from the statewide Heritage Ohio organization and will become the state of Ohio’s. newest, official Main Street program. Advancing from Downtown Affiliate status to a fully accredited Main Street program is a testament that Main Street Lorain...
WKYC
3News to kick off Clear the Shelters 2022: How you can help find a pet a new home
CLEVELAND — Each year, NBC and Telemundo stations across the United States partner with animal shelters and rescues for the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which is a month-long pet adoption and donation campaign. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Dog, cat dies after West 114th Street house fire
Cleveland Firefighters are investigating a fire that left a dog and cat dead on the city's west side.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates. “I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.
Children suffer minor injuries after ride malfunction at Summit County Fair
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Friday at the Summit County Fair saw the scene of a ride malfunction that could have ended up much worse than it did. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The jet...
cleveland19.com
6 rescued from boat fire in Vermilion
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were rescued Saturday afternoon after the engine of their Boston Whaler caught fire in Lake Erie near Yorktown Place. Vermilion police said they received the call around 3 p.m. Saturday. Tow Boat US was first on the scene and transferred all six people onto...
cleveland19.com
Woman rescued during fire inside 150-year-old home in Medina County
MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was rescued from a fire inside of a 150-year-old house in Montville on Saturday, according to Medina Fire Department officials. Fire crews arrived at the blazing home, located on Wooster Pike at 6:22 a.m. on July 30, according to a department Facebook post. The...
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Cheesecake Factory out with new flavor for National Cheesecake Day, with charitable donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today – Saturday, July 30 – is National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is out with its annual new flavor to benefit charity: Classic Basque Cheesecake. The crustless cheesecake has a burnt top and a creamy, custard-like center with sweet caramelized notes. It’s...
Morning Journal
Norwalk: Historic WWII C-47 to offer rides Aug. 6 at Huron County Airport
Celebrate the wonderful world of aviation by taking a ride in a WW II airplane, the C-47 Hairless Joe on Aug. 6 at the Huron-County Airport located at 961 U.S. Route 20 in Norwalk, according to a news release. The C-47 Skytrain operated from every continent in the world during...
cleveland19.com
Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
