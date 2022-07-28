ITOK Announces Entering into Letter of Intent with 2413017 Alberta Ltd. for Proposed Business Combination

www.benzinga.com
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Crude Oil Tumbles
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 32,939.84 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 12,471.17. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 4,140.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
Indonesia Blocks Yahoo, Paypal, And Other Gaming Sites After They Failed To Signup For New Licensing Rules
Indonesia on Sunday blocked web search engine Yahoo and financial technology company PayPal Holdings PYPL along with several gaming sites after they failed to comply with its licensing rules, Reuters reported. What Happened: Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Information, in late 2020, introduced new rules under which companies were required...
