PHOTO: NYPD seeks man who grabbed buttocks of at least 6 women over 2 days in Manhattan

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is searching for a man who has been approaching women from behind and forcibly grabbing their buttocks across Manhattan last week.

Police said the six incidents happened July 20 and July 21 in Greenwich Village, East Village and Chelsea.

• July 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Fifth Avenue

• July 20 at 3 p.m. at the corner of Greenwich Avenue and Sixth Avenue

• July 21 at 12:50 p.m. on East 12th Street, between Second and Third avenues

• July 21 at 12:55 p.m. on East 12th Street, between Second and Third avenues

• July 21 at 1 p.m. at the corner of East 12th Street and Third Avenue

• July 21 at 1:50 p.m. at the corner of 28th Street and Seventh Avenue

According to authorities, he was last seen exiting the subway at 28th Street and Seventh Avenue on Wednesday around 7:10 p.m. while dressed in a black t-shirt, shorts, a blue and orange NY Knicks jersey, white socks and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.