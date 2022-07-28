ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Suspect holds knife to man's neck during robbery at Bronx subway station: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ts8tu_0gwKjOZs00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS ) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who held a knife to a man's neck during a robbery at a Bronx subway station on Monday.

It happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. at the Morrison Avenue - Soundview train station in Soundview as a 35-year-old man was sitting on a bench on the southbound 6 line platform, police said.

According to officials, the suspect approached the victim, displayed a knife and held it to his neck while demanding money.

The suspect began to go through the victim's pockets and successfully stole his cellphone and wallet containing forms of identification and a debit card.

As a physical struggle ensued, the victim sustained a slash wound to his hand, authorities said.

The suspect fled out of the train station on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a light complexion, a ponytail and tattoos on both of his legs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
WSB Radio

New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight

NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found with deadly gunshot wound to head inside car in Queens: NYPD

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Queens on Sunday morning. Police found the body of 36-year-old Anthony Edwards inside a vehicle on Beach 38th Street near Norton Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced Edwards dead at the scene. Edwards lived just […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Robbery#Nyc Health#Violent Crime#Ems#Nyc Health And Hospitals#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

Vernon Gowdy, 54, Arrested For The Murder Of Kenneth Fair, 59

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 1207 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, stabbed at 174 W. Fordham Road, Magic 7 Smoke Shop, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed 59-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy