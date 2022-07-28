Suspect holds knife to man's neck during robbery at Bronx subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS ) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who held a knife to a man's neck during a robbery at a Bronx subway station on Monday.

It happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. at the Morrison Avenue - Soundview train station in Soundview as a 35-year-old man was sitting on a bench on the southbound 6 line platform, police said.

According to officials, the suspect approached the victim, displayed a knife and held it to his neck while demanding money.

The suspect began to go through the victim's pockets and successfully stole his cellphone and wallet containing forms of identification and a debit card.

As a physical struggle ensued, the victim sustained a slash wound to his hand, authorities said.

The suspect fled out of the train station on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a light complexion, a ponytail and tattoos on both of his legs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).