Bladen County, NC

School resource officers are on the way to all Bladen public schools

 4 days ago

If you haven’t seen today’s front page yet, we will alert you to the big news: The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has recently trained 10 deputies as new school resource officers.

Ten.

That brings the total number of SROs in Bladen County to 17 — five more than are needed, but a good number to give the county depth at a position that has been deemed by both the Bladen County Board of Education and the Bladen County Board of Commissioners as extremely important.

We will place our agreement with those two groups.

With funding in place, thanks to the county commissioners resisting a wait-and-see attitude and stepping up with money enough to pay for six additional SROs, Bladen County will now have an SRO in each of its 12 public school facilities.

Finally.

There are numerous reasons to be thankful that students and staff at each school building will benefit from an on-site SRO throughout the day and not one that is shared among two or more schools.

To name a few responsibilities, the SRO assists the school administration in maintaining a safe and secure environment. School administrators benefit from the SRO’s training, knowledge, and experience in handling situations. The SRO provides a highly visible presence to deter or identify trespassers on campus.

Further, SROs can improve relationships between students and law enforcement, serve as protectors for victimized students, and reduce the burden on local law enforcement.

In short, the SRO has the opportunity to become an integral part of the school and become well known among students, staff and even the local community.

We offer our kudos to Sheriff Jim McVicker and SRO training officer Matt Long for their diligence in searching out and getting potential SROs ready for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, which begins in just a few short weeks.

This will be the first time all of Bladen County’s schools are covered full-time by SROs, and we think it will go a long way toward bringing a sense of safety and camaraderie for all of those who use those 12 schools in any way.

We thoroughly understand that having a SRO on a school campus does nit guarantee anything, but if everyone treats each other with respect and does their part — and we mean teachers, staff, administration, students, parents and SROs — then there is a better chance the path to safety and a smooth school year will be realized.

“The desire for safety stands against every great and noble enterprise.”

