Transit worker hailed as hero for assisting officers in subway teen brawl

Off-duty NYPD detective critically injured after shooting self in head in Queens home: police
An off-duty NYPD detective was critically injured after he shot himself inside of his Queens home late Sunday, according to officials.
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop
Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road shortly after noon.
Police: Man shot near Dominican Day Parade festivities in the Bronx
Police say a man was shot in the vicinity of the Dominican Day Parade Sunday in the Bronx.
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead holds first Sunday service following armed robbery
Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the incident inside Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.
Ramapo police: Arrest made in Ramapo gel-gun incident
Police arrested a 16-year-old from Spring Valley in connection to a gel-gun shooting Sunday morning on Decatur Avenue in Monsey. A pedestrian reported being shot in the face with a pellet. Police determined that three juveniles were out for a joyride. One of the juveniles was shooting trash cans with...
Norwalk police: 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach
Authorities say they received multiple 911 calls about an unconscious man in the water at around 4:47 p.m.
NYPD: Cyclist struck by car in critical condition
The victim was taking to a hospital and is in critical condition.
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
Police: 2 West Islip stores broken into over the weekend
The stores are located next to each other in a small shopping center on Union Boulevard.
ALERT CENTER: Man shot outside North Amityville home
According to police, the incident happened on Emerald Lane South shortly after 8 p.m.
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Linden mayor: 2-year-old boy drowned in backyard pool
Officials say it happened after 6 p.m. at a house on Mckinley Street
Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
Police: Two motorcycle thieves wanted in Bushwick
Police are searching for suspects who stole a man’s motorcycle twice.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two with gun detained in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
The community is remembering a woman who was the face of a local animal hospital. Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2. The single mother died the day before her 42nd birthday.
Police: Peekskill shooting leaves 2 wounded; suspect sought
A man fired gunshots on Main Street in Peekskill Friday night, injuring two females inside a car.
Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region. It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County. Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York. On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police...
