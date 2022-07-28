ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ward Lab hits 40, Ray Ward celebrates 85th birthday

Kearney Hub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist

KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Mary’s Parish Festival celebrates diversity

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Mary’s Parish Festival’s was held on Saturday with the goal to celebrate Grand Island’s diverse culture. Father Jorge Canela with St. Mary’s Cathedral estimated around 500 people in only the first few hours. Complete with a Polka band, dancing horses,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police priority enforcement zones include Kearney High School area

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department's priority enforcement areas for August have been announced. — West 33rd Street from Second Avenue to Seventh Avenue;. — East 34th Street from I Avenue to Grand Avenue; and,. — West 11th Street and 30th Avenue, near Kearney High School. While officers may...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club

ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
ELM CREEK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kearney Family#Ward Laboratories
Kearney Hub

Blackberry Winter playing final concert in Harmon Park Sunday

KEARNEY — To hear Steve Jacobi recount the history of Blackberry Winter sounds a little like reviewing a family genealogy — with a revolving door. “It was late ’71, early ’72,” he recalled. “While in high school in Hastings we had a band called the Fabulous Suns. After graduation, some of the guys went to UNL the majority of them went to Kearney State. We wanted to keep the band going so we took in some new members and played a few shows. We then decided that with new guys, we should change the name.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Wilcox man remembered as someone who’d always be there for friends, family

WILCOX — James “Jarad” Robinson never knew a stranger and would do anything for anyone. Those were common sentiments last week from Robinson’s friends and fellow firefighters from the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department. Robinson, 39, of Wilcox died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from injuries suffered in a farm accident.
WILCOX, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

One man killed, two other men wounded in Omaha shooting

One man died and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha. Davonta J. Williams, 31, of Hastings, Nebraska, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Island Oasis manager recognized for 30 years of service

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - From balloons, a cookie cake and a load of diet coke, those were just a few of the things to help celebrate Island Oasis Facility Manager Diane Miller. Grand Island Parks and Recreation hosted a surprise recognition event for their longtime member, who was celebrating...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Public Schools holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools used Friday afternoon to help kids start the new school year on the right foot. GIPS held their annual Back-to-School Bash earlier Friday. Kids from Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick Counties were able to come and get school supplies, clothes and even a fresh haircut for the new year.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
HOLDREGE, NE
KSNB Local4

Police looking for 17-year-old connected to Grand Island Walmart shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A warrant is out for a 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in connection to a May shooting at the Grand Island south Walmart. Police are looking for Yahir Cardenas, whom prosecutors have charged with Attempted Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, First-Degree Assault, and 14 counts of Discharging a Firearm near a Vehicle or Building.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Lexington hospital, UNK collaborate to host Diversity in Health Care Camp

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborated to host the first Diversity in Health Care Camp on Monday, July 11. Jill Denker, executive director of human resources and physician liaison, said six participants from Lexington, Grand Island and Kearney toured the LRHC, where they learned about different health care careers and talked with providers and interpreters about diversity in their professions.
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stopped on I-80 after accident east of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Part of Interstate 80 is closed near Grand Island after an accident near the Alda exit. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The Department of Transportation said the interstate is shut down for a seven-mile stretch between exits 305 and 312. No details on the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

At 85, Ray Ward’s expertise in soil testing has changed agriculture

KEARNEY— As Ward Laboratory marks its 40th anniversary this week, people in agriculture are calling the company’s founder the prophet of soil testing. “Ray loves to teach and does an excellent job explaining the science of soil fertility,” Kearney crop consultant Mark Kottmeyer said. “His presentations have informed and influenced countless producers, crop consultants and agriculturists across the United States.”
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy