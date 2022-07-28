Ward Lab hits 40, Ray Ward celebrates 85th birthday

kearneyhub.com
Kearney Hub
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist
KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
KSNB Local4
St. Mary’s Parish Festival celebrates diversity
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Mary’s Parish Festival’s was held on Saturday with the goal to celebrate Grand Island’s diverse culture. Father Jorge Canela with St. Mary’s Cathedral estimated around 500 people in only the first few hours. Complete with a Polka band, dancing horses,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement zones include Kearney High School area
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department's priority enforcement areas for August have been announced. — West 33rd Street from Second Avenue to Seventh Avenue;. — East 34th Street from I Avenue to Grand Avenue; and,. — West 11th Street and 30th Avenue, near Kearney High School. While officers may...
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
Kearney Hub
Blackberry Winter playing final concert in Harmon Park Sunday
KEARNEY — To hear Steve Jacobi recount the history of Blackberry Winter sounds a little like reviewing a family genealogy — with a revolving door. “It was late ’71, early ’72,” he recalled. “While in high school in Hastings we had a band called the Fabulous Suns. After graduation, some of the guys went to UNL the majority of them went to Kearney State. We wanted to keep the band going so we took in some new members and played a few shows. We then decided that with new guys, we should change the name.”
Kearney Hub
Wilcox man remembered as someone who’d always be there for friends, family
WILCOX — James “Jarad” Robinson never knew a stranger and would do anything for anyone. Those were common sentiments last week from Robinson’s friends and fellow firefighters from the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department. Robinson, 39, of Wilcox died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from injuries suffered in a farm accident.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
Kearney Hub
One man killed, two other men wounded in Omaha shooting
One man died and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha. Davonta J. Williams, 31, of Hastings, Nebraska, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
KSNB Local4
Island Oasis manager recognized for 30 years of service
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - From balloons, a cookie cake and a load of diet coke, those were just a few of the things to help celebrate Island Oasis Facility Manager Diane Miller. Grand Island Parks and Recreation hosted a surprise recognition event for their longtime member, who was celebrating...
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools used Friday afternoon to help kids start the new school year on the right foot. GIPS held their annual Back-to-School Bash earlier Friday. Kids from Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick Counties were able to come and get school supplies, clothes and even a fresh haircut for the new year.
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
Kearney Hub
COVID cases fall in Two Rivers area, but risk zone still ‘‘moderate’
KEARNEY- The COVID-19 risk dial remained in the yellow “moderate” level for the fifth consecutive week. The dial, issued Friday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, reflects a steady rate of new confirmed COVID cases and the frequency of COVID-related long-term effects. It has sat in the...
KSNB Local4
Police looking for 17-year-old connected to Grand Island Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A warrant is out for a 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in connection to a May shooting at the Grand Island south Walmart. Police are looking for Yahir Cardenas, whom prosecutors have charged with Attempted Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, First-Degree Assault, and 14 counts of Discharging a Firearm near a Vehicle or Building.
Kearney Hub
Lexington hospital, UNK collaborate to host Diversity in Health Care Camp
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborated to host the first Diversity in Health Care Camp on Monday, July 11. Jill Denker, executive director of human resources and physician liaison, said six participants from Lexington, Grand Island and Kearney toured the LRHC, where they learned about different health care careers and talked with providers and interpreters about diversity in their professions.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stopped on I-80 after accident east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Part of Interstate 80 is closed near Grand Island after an accident near the Alda exit. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The Department of Transportation said the interstate is shut down for a seven-mile stretch between exits 305 and 312. No details on the...
Kearney Hub
Senior Games kicks off in Kearney with athletes from across the state, country
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Senior Games is seemingly impervious to things like inflation, high gas prices and pandemics. Only one shy of the record set last year, 449 competitors between age 50 and 86 have entered the Nebraska Senior Games that begin Thursday at various sites in Kearney. Golf...
Kearney Hub
At 85, Ray Ward’s expertise in soil testing has changed agriculture
KEARNEY— As Ward Laboratory marks its 40th anniversary this week, people in agriculture are calling the company’s founder the prophet of soil testing. “Ray loves to teach and does an excellent job explaining the science of soil fertility,” Kearney crop consultant Mark Kottmeyer said. “His presentations have informed and influenced countless producers, crop consultants and agriculturists across the United States.”
