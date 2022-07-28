Kiwanis Club of Mansfield Is Focused On Helping Kids

www.focusdailynews.com
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Duncanville ISD $7 million Gear UP Grant Aimed at College Readiness
Students in the Duncanville Independent School District are about to have new opportunities for preparing for their futures, thanks to a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Known as GEAR UP, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grants are intended to increase the academic...
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend. “As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the...
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash July 30 4pm-10pm. Summer is coming to an end, even though the brutal Texas heat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. But, no matter the weather, the beginning of the 2022-2023 Midlothian ISD school year is only two weeks away. So, that means it’s time to get ready for Back to School with the Mayor’s Annual Back to School Bash this weekend.
2022-2023 DeSoto ISD Dress Code, No Uniforms Required
DeSoto ISD Will Be Communicating Expectations About The 2022-2023 Dress Code. Back to school shopping creates a lot of anxiety for parents, students as well as teachers and administrators. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes for all parties involved from new policies, hiring staff, shopping for supplies and more. Every July as summer break winds down, parents look to their school district to find out what changes are made to the dress code. There was a lot of buzz this year about whether DeSoto ISD would require uniforms, but in the end, they decided against them.
Enjoy an Elvis Tribute Show, Patriotic Concert, Summer Movies and More at the Historic Palace Theatre
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (Aug. 1, 2022) – Grapevine’s beautifully restored 1940s-era Palace Theatre, located at 300 S. Main St., continues its Summer Movie Series this month in addition to a colorful lineup of classic films, an Elvis tribute concert, cornet band and more. Audiences can enjoy the following:
Local KIDpreneurs Invited to Join Kids Business Fair
Local KIDpreneurs are invited and encouraged to join Young Legacy Builders Kids Business Fair at Armstrong Park amphitheater in Duncanville July 23. The second annual Fair, organized by John C. and Doniqua (Dede) Ewing, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This exciting opportunity invites local youth ages 7-18...
DeSoto ISD Board Approves Three Leadership Appointments
(DESOTO, TX) — During the July 25, 2022 regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees, the district approved the appointment of three leadership positions:. Executive Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Silvia Martinez. Deputy Chief of College, Career and Military Readiness, Dr. Jaime Kovar. Principal, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Cathye...
Lancaster’s National Night Out Is August 2
Lancaster, TX –The City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in the 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign promoting police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Registered neighborhoods will receive a visit from city officials, staff, police, and other dignitaries between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.
Cedar Hill Councilmember Gregory Glover Selected As WGU Distinguished Alumni Council
AUSTIN, TX (JUL. 20, 2022) –Western Governors University (WGU) alumni are the expert source. They’ve mastered the school’s competency-based curriculum. They’ve juggled school, work, family, and life. They offer a unique, boots-on-the-ground perspective about what it takes to earn a college degree as a busy adult learner.
DeSoto’s Citizens Police Academy Celebrates 30 Years of Service
The DeSoto Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (DCPAAA) celebrated 30 years of service to DeSoto’s Police Department and residents on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in DeSoto Town Center’s Bluebonnet Room. Police Chief Joseph Costa and department staff were joined by Mayor Rachel L. Proctor, City Councilmember Nicole Raphiel, City Manager Brandon Wright, and other top City officials to honor the DCPAAA and to recognize the extended service of 20 members.
GOODWILL NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS HOSTS SUMMER EARN & LEARN WORK PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES
FORT WORTH, TEXAS (July 21, 2022) – Goodwill North Central Texas provides a unique summer program for youth with disabilities to obtain workplace readiness training and paid work experience. Summer Earn & Learn helps students transition from a classroom environment to the real-world work setting. In partnership with Texas...
BREAKING NEWS: Glenn Heights Grass Fire Is Now OUT!
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights has successful extinguished a 350-acre fire. Three neighborhoods have been evacuated as of 5:15 p.m., Friday July 29. The neighborhoods are Craddock, Mesa Wood, and Watercrest. The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon and is currently located in...
Trophies Presented to Duncanville July 4th Parade Floats
Seven trophies were presented to the top floats participating in the Duncanville Lions Club July 4th Parade. The traditional Duncanville Independence Day Parade drew enthusiastic participants and onlookers to downtown Duncanville that Saturday morning. The theme of the 2022 July 4th Parade was Heroes Among Us, and recently retired Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk and his wife Rachel Sisk were honored as the Parade Grand Marshals.
Texas Trust Gives Foundation Donates $14,000 to American Cancer Society
ARLINGTON, Texas – July 19, 2022 – The Texas Trust Gives Foundation partnered with employees of Texas Trust Credit Union to hold its fifth annual Relay for Life walk benefitting the American Cancer Society. The Texas Trust Relay Team raised pledges of more than $7,000, which was matched...
Glenn Heights Public Notice, Public Hearings August 8
Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will hold Public Hearings on Monday, August 8, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:
Ferris Fire Department Successfully Suppressed Two Fires On Tuesday
FERRIS – The City of Ferris Fire Department fought two major fires Tuesday afternoon suppressing both fires quickly. The city’s fire department was called to the first fire around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, a brush fire, in the 500 block of Ewing Road. The fire began due to a property owner attempting to saw steel. The fire was extinguished by the Ferris Fire Department with no property damage or loss of life.
DeSoto P&Z Denies Controversial Zoning Request Case Number: Z-1476-22
Zoning proposal Z-1476-22 faced more commentary on social media than most proposals we have seen recently. It came before the DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday evening, July 26 and saw what seemed like an almost endless stream of citizens voicing their opposition to the plan. The basics of...
Walmart lends a hand to local charity Back to School efforts
ARLINGTON, Texas, July 19, 2022—Walmart associates in Arlington helped lend a hand to a local charity looking to help students and families get ready for the school year. Pallets of notebook paper and boxes of crayons and other supplies were loaded into the back of the trailer bound for the Chris Howell Foundation as part of a $10,000 grant that Walmart provided to the organization for the 4th-Annual Chris Howell Foundation Back to School Food & Supply Giveaway Events in Dallas and Fort Worth.
City of Glenn Heights Election November 8, Mayor & City Council Positions On Ballot
Joint and General Election – City of Glenn Heights. A Joint and General Election will be held on November 8, 2022, for the positions of. Mayor and Council Member Places 2, 4, and 6. Beginning June 22, 2022, applicant information will be available in the City Secretary’s. Office...
Lancaster ISD Will Require Clear Or Mesh Backpacks This Year
This summer, during a Lancaster ISD meeting to review safety and security protocols and evaluate emergency management procedures thoroughly new measures are being implemented. As a result of these meetings, several safety and security enhancements will take place this school year. One safety enhancement will require all Lancaster ISD students to carry a clear or mesh backpack. This decision is a preventive safety and security measure, and all students who attend Lancaster ISD must adhere to this requirement.
