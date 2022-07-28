3 arrested in vandalism at southern Utah Latter-day Saint meetinghouses

www.ksl.com
lakepowelllife.com
Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah
The windows of six churches in St. George and two in Washington City were recently broken out by vandals, who remain at large. The latest rampage was part of a long-running series of vandalisms. The churches are all Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-associated. Law enforcement says the incidents...
Gephardt Daily
St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say. Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was...
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
KUTV
Police arrest 3 teens after 14 churches vandalized in S. Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday announced three arrests in connection to a string of church vandalizations across Southern Utah. The three are suspected of shattering windows at multiple meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington County on or around July 20.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks all-time hottest July record for 2nd-straight year
SALT LAKE CITY — July was the hottest month on record for Utah's capital city. If that sentence sounds familiar, it's because it's the second-straight year that July has topped the temperature record books. Last month's average temperature was 87.3 degrees, besting the previous record of 85.7 degrees set...
3 arrested after 14 LDS churches vandalized in Washington County
Three suspects were arrested, including one juvenile, after 14 churches belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized last week.
kcpw.org
Minibottles, a legendary restaurateur, ‘purge’ killings and K-9 attacks
A K-9 police officer accused of unnecessarily siccing his dog on arrestees sees one of two felony assault charges dismissed. A Utah man faces a second murder charge after random “purge” killings earlier this month. Minibottles move a step closer to returning to the state’s liquor stores after a three-decade absence. And remembering Kitty Pappas, who ran an iconic Utah steakhouse for 75 years.
justshortofcrazy.com
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
Woman from Utah recalls kidnapping at Nevada gas station
A Mesquite woman spoke exclusively to 8 News Now after she says she endured an armed robbery and kidnapping during her graveyard shift at a gas station.
GoFundMe: Utah woman now a widow days after wedding anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital. Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near […]
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
eastidahonews.com
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah (KSL.com) — On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
Salt Lake City murder suspect arrested in California following standoff
A suspect allegedly connected to the 2019 murder of a Salt Lake City woman was arrested following a standoff in California on Thursday.
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
Missing in Utah: Chase Venstra not part of investigation in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Chase Venstra has been cleared from the investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared in late May and has not been heard from since. He was operating his farm near the town of Lucin in western Box Elder County at the time. “I am not surprised that they haven’t found […]
