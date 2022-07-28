Local roundup: Results from July 26 and 27

www.tnonline.com
Times News
Rodgers leads East All-Stars to PVLL win
Franklin Township’s Parker Rodgers had four hits and knocked in four runs to help the East team outscore the West, 26-14, in the annual Panther Valley Little League 12-year-old all-star game. Every player on the East squad - 15 in all - either had a hit, scored a run,...
Times News
Drowning victim remembered with basketball benefit
Rene Figueroa was one of the best basketball players at Panther Valley High School in recent years. The 2019 graduate set scoring records, was named the Times News Boys Basketball Player of the Year in his senior year and played varsity all four of his high school years. He died...
