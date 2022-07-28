Jazz reportedly confirm what Knicks fans have suspected about RJ Barrett in trade talks

Durant made his request at the start of free agency, but so far, the Nets have been unable to come close to the massive haul they’re seeking in return. Durant also has four years left on his deal — and turns 34 in September. There are a lot of things working both for and against the Nets. But other teams seem to feel the Nets need to drop their asking price.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO