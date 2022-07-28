Jazz reportedly confirm what Knicks fans have suspected about RJ Barrett in trade talks

dailyknicks.com
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers have been engaged in numerous trade rumors this NBA offseason. They are searching high and low for ways to upgrade the roster after a very poor showing during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers were easily the most disappointing team last season, as they entered with title...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook may have a chance to suit up for the Lakers this season if the team choose to wait for the deadline
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Jazz Linked to Cavs' Collin Sexton in New Trade Rumor
Collin Sexton a potential Jazz target?
Video: Darius Garland puts on show alongside stars Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo in Miami
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was one of a number of NBA stars who wowed fans during Friday night play at the Miami Pro League. Garland, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo put on a display of their skills and showed that they’re already poised for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Report Reveals True State of Jazz-Knicks Trade Talks for Donovan Mitchell
Is Donovan Mitchell getting dealt or what?
Last Call? Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Labeled ‘Former Player’ in Utah
The latest drip of NBA offseason gossip may come not from the airwaves of ESPN or the social data of Twitter ... but rather a clothes hanger in Salt Lake City. Another chapter of the Donovan Mitchell summer saga has apparently been written by the staff of the Utah Jazz's official team store: in a photo shared by Sam Farnsworth of KSL 5 TV (Salt Lake's NBA affiliate), a rack of discounted jerseys at an outdoor sale features Mitchell replica jerseys on sale for $30, the price so low due to his status as a "former player."
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
Nets Believe Kevin Durant Could Still Rescind Trade Request
Durant made his request at the start of free agency, but so far, the Nets have been unable to come close to the massive haul they’re seeking in return. Durant also has four years left on his deal — and turns 34 in September. There are a lot of things working both for and against the Nets. But other teams seem to feel the Nets need to drop their asking price.
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Still Hoping Kevin Durant Retracts Trade Request
It is very rare that a superstar player requests a trade with four years left on his contract. However, that is exactly what happened when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason. Even though Kevin Durant wants out currently, it seems as though the Brooklyn...
NBA investigating Knicks for tampering in Jalen Brunson signing
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Knicks are facing an NBA investigation...
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
No Way, RJ? Jazz’s Trade Thoughts on Knicks' Barrett
The Knicks' potential path to trading for Donovan Mitchell might've gotten a little easier or harder, depending on how you view it.
