North Carolina man wins big with $1.4 million Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
Where does all the lottery ticket money go?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
Man Follows Hunch, Wins Big In North Carolina Lottery
The lucky winner was "about to walk out" when he trusted his instinct to buy a ticket.
Fuel prices drop again, gas now under $4 per gallon in North Carolina
Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon Monday, August 1, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 59.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
Longtime Friends In North Carolina Split Massive Lottery Prize
A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
What this expert says you should do if you win the Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions numbers have been drawn and the jackpot is a whopping $1.28 billion. The odds of winning are one in 303 million.
