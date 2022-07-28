ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN 12 Continues to Draw the Top Weekday News Audiences in Southeastern Wisconsin

 4 days ago
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas

Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28 as area braces for more rain

At least 28 people have died in last week's flooding in Kentucky as rescuers continue to search for missing people and the region braces for yet more rain. "Our confirmed count of Kentuckians we've lost has now reached 28, and we expect that there will be more, and that that number will grow," Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
Wisconsin Department of Justice investigates voter fraud

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the Wisconsin Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into claims that voters were able to request absentee ballots in other people's names through the state's voter website. Racine County resident Harry Wait told WISN-12 News that to prove...
