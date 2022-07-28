ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Unemployment up from May to June, down from a year ago

By Adam May
whopam.com

Ascend Elements to locate in Hopkinsville, create 250 jobs

Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky Monday afternoon, and made a stop in Hopkinsville to announce that Ascend Elements is coming to Hopkinsville with a $310 million investment that will create 250 new jobs. Ascened Elements Inc. is a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Logan Aluminum Job Fair

The Logan Recruitment Team will be in Hopkinsville, KY on Wednesday, August 3rd! Check out the details below. There will be 2 testing times available.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment#Business Economics
mayfield-messenger.com

Mayor clarifies financial donation funds

“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
MAYFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz

After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting

Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
FAIRVIEW, KY
14news.com

KYTC: Work to begin on bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Rd.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Road work is expected to begin on Tuesday in Owensboro. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will begin working on a bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Road over the Panther Creek Bridge. Work is expected to last about 40 days. Officials say drivers...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky giving unbridled spirit to flood victims

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Western Kentucky learned more than a few lessons on its road to recovery following deadly storms last December, from the true meaning of unbridled spirit to what people need most following a deadly disaster. Already, relief and support are coming to communities in eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding that has […]
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Trial postponed for former FUMC pastor, daycare director

Trial was postponed Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the former First United Methodist Church pastor and daycare director facing child abuse charges. Attorney Bill Deatherage represents former pastor Paige Williams and has filed a motion to disqualify Judge John Atkins from presiding over the trial, which was set to begin Monday. Judge Atkins contacted Chief Justice John Minton, who told him he did not intend to have a hearing on the motion and would instead let the local court decide.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident

A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

