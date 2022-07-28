Unemployment up from May to June, down from a year ago

whopam.com
Related
whopam.com
Ascend Elements to locate in Hopkinsville, create 250 jobs
Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky Monday afternoon, and made a stop in Hopkinsville to announce that Ascend Elements is coming to Hopkinsville with a $310 million investment that will create 250 new jobs. Ascened Elements Inc. is a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion...
whopam.com
Logan Aluminum Job Fair
The Logan Recruitment Team will be in Hopkinsville, KY on Wednesday, August 3rd! Check out the details below. There will be 2 testing times available.
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
14news.com
Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mayfield-messenger.com
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
wevv.com
Hopkins County officials collecting donations for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they're looking to help victims of the devastating floods that are sweeping through eastern Kentucky. According to a post from Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, from now until Tuesday, Aug. 2, donations will be collected at the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main St. in Madisonville.
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
wkdzradio.com
Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz
After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
14news.com
KYTC: Work to begin on bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Rd.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Road work is expected to begin on Tuesday in Owensboro. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will begin working on a bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Road over the Panther Creek Bridge. Work is expected to last about 40 days. Officials say drivers...
Western Kentucky giving unbridled spirit to flood victims
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Western Kentucky learned more than a few lessons on its road to recovery following deadly storms last December, from the true meaning of unbridled spirit to what people need most following a deadly disaster. Already, relief and support are coming to communities in eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding that has […]
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
whopam.com
Trial postponed for former FUMC pastor, daycare director
Trial was postponed Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the former First United Methodist Church pastor and daycare director facing child abuse charges. Attorney Bill Deatherage represents former pastor Paige Williams and has filed a motion to disqualify Judge John Atkins from presiding over the trial, which was set to begin Monday. Judge Atkins contacted Chief Justice John Minton, who told him he did not intend to have a hearing on the motion and would instead let the local court decide.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
This is Why the Northbound Twin Bridge is Down to One Lane in Henderson
If you've tried to get from Henderson to Evansville across the northbound side of the Twin Bridges over the last couple of days, you likely noticed traffic wasn't moving quite as fast as it normally does in that direction. Unfortunately, it looks like that's going to continue for the next several days, possibly longer.
14news.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
Medical marijuana advisory group is gauging public support in Kentucky
An advisory group established by the Kentucky governor to gauge public interest in and support for medical marijuana is holding town halls throughout the state to gauge perception following an unsuccessful attempt at legalization in the most recent legislative session. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Team held its most recent town...
Comments / 0