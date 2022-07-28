ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County School District hires more than 880 new teachers amid shortages

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUFm3_0gwKdsGE00

Clark County School District has hired 883 new teachers and 109 bus drivers ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Despite these hirings, the District still reports about 1,475 vacancies for licensed teachers, and 635 vacancies for support professionals.

The District says once the bidding process ends on Aug. 1, more accurate numbers will be available in terms of hires and vacancies.

“We are excited to see so many new teachers joining CCSD in support of our students as we start the new school year,” said Superintendent Jesus Jara. “As staffing issues have affected every sector, we have worked feverishly to onboard new teachers over the summer and fill as many classrooms as possible. We are thrilled these individuals have joined us in our commitment to educating Clark County’s most precious asset–its children.”

To incentivize more new hires, the starting teacher salary was increased to $50,115 from the previous starting salary of $43,011. CCSD also raised the starting pay for bus drivers to $22.74 from $15.36.

RELATED: Clark County School District making a major push to hire bus drivers

New teachers moving from out of state or moving more than 100 miles are also eligible for a $4,000 relocation bonus. Those eligible must agree to work for CCSD for three years.

CCSD has also increased pay for substitute teachers in Title I - Tier I schools. Pay for substitutes in those 218 schools begins at $150 a day and increases as high as $200 depending on the position. Pay for substitutes in other positions starts at $110 a day.

Additionally, the CCSD Board of School of Trustees approved retention bonuses of up to $5,000 for eligible employees during the 2022-23 school year. The bonuses are split into two payments of between $2,250 - $2,500 for those employed on September 1, 2022, and the final day of the school year, May 26, 2023.

RELATED: 'Critical labor shortage' declared in 14 CCSD staff positions

CCSD will begin the 2022-23 school year with a licensed teacher in approximately 91 percent of classrooms and a bus driver for approximately 90 percent of routes. CCSD will also continually recruit for all open positions throughout the school year and anticipates fill rates improving over time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Clark County, NV
Education
The Nevada Independent

Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock

As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Ccsd
Nevada Appeal

Nevada jobless rate down another two tenths in June

Unemployment continued to decline in June, falling to just 3.3 percent in the Reno-Sparks area and 3.7 percent in Carson City. Las Vegas remained higher, though, finishing the month at 5.7 percent. Clark County’s rate is the highest in the state. Lowest among Nevada’s 17 counties is White Pine...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
point2homes.com

5416 Harmony Avenue, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89107

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5416 Harmony Avenue Español?. Dryer, Garbage Disposer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer. Listing provided by Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®. Copyright © 2022 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS ®, Inc. All rights reserved. All...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy