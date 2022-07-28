Clark County School District hires more than 880 new teachers amid shortages

Clark County School District has hired 883 new teachers and 109 bus drivers ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Despite these hirings, the District still reports about 1,475 vacancies for licensed teachers, and 635 vacancies for support professionals.

The District says once the bidding process ends on Aug. 1, more accurate numbers will be available in terms of hires and vacancies.

“We are excited to see so many new teachers joining CCSD in support of our students as we start the new school year,” said Superintendent Jesus Jara. “As staffing issues have affected every sector, we have worked feverishly to onboard new teachers over the summer and fill as many classrooms as possible. We are thrilled these individuals have joined us in our commitment to educating Clark County’s most precious asset–its children.”

To incentivize more new hires, the starting teacher salary was increased to $50,115 from the previous starting salary of $43,011. CCSD also raised the starting pay for bus drivers to $22.74 from $15.36.

New teachers moving from out of state or moving more than 100 miles are also eligible for a $4,000 relocation bonus. Those eligible must agree to work for CCSD for three years.

CCSD has also increased pay for substitute teachers in Title I - Tier I schools. Pay for substitutes in those 218 schools begins at $150 a day and increases as high as $200 depending on the position. Pay for substitutes in other positions starts at $110 a day.

Additionally, the CCSD Board of School of Trustees approved retention bonuses of up to $5,000 for eligible employees during the 2022-23 school year. The bonuses are split into two payments of between $2,250 - $2,500 for those employed on September 1, 2022, and the final day of the school year, May 26, 2023.

CCSD will begin the 2022-23 school year with a licensed teacher in approximately 91 percent of classrooms and a bus driver for approximately 90 percent of routes. CCSD will also continually recruit for all open positions throughout the school year and anticipates fill rates improving over time.