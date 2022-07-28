See the music from composer Rude Volkmann at the Concert for Camp Wonderland!

www.wrdw.com
WJBF.com
Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
Christian Georgia Film Festival headed to CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A small nonprofit theatre company will soon put on a comedy gospel play. Pictures of Life will put on its next play, The Devil is a Liar, at the Jabez Theater. Funds from the event will support the first-ever Christian Georgia Film Festival. The festival helps showcase talented filmmakers, musicians, and […]
The Post and Courier
Tomato Pie Festival: Boondock Farms features popular new event
The first ever Tomato Pie Festival was held on Saturday, July 9, at Boondock Farm in Jackson. Attendees could enjoy three types of tomato pies, browse a variety of vendors and listen to music.
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
Aiken County competition barbecue team featured on Food Network show
An Aiken County competition barbecue team was recently featured on the Food Network. Kurt Mueller, his adopted brother, Aleki Fualau, and Kevin Pflieger, partners in Atomic City Smokers, were recently featured in an episode of the Food Network's "BBQ USA" that focused on the Tifton Rhythm and Blues Festival. Mueller...
WRDW-TV
Miracle Monday: Importance of vison screening for kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With school picking back up, for some students, you may be marking off those last-minute back-to-school things you must do. Is getting your child’s eyes examined on that list?. We talked with doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia about why getting an eye exam...
Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
wfxg.com
Thousands of fans flood SRP Park to receive championship replica rings
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WFXG) - The Augusta Green Jackets were defeated by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the the fourth game in their series. However, most fans flocked to the sell-out game for a giveaway. Murphy Auto Group presented the FIRST 1,000 FANS in attendance WITH A 2021 BRAVES WORLD SERIES CHAmpionship Ring Replica.
WRDW-TV
Here’s a look at open house school events in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a schedule of open house events for some school districts in the CSRA. Open House for elementary, K-8, and C.T. Walker Magnet Schools students will be held on Aug. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. For students who attend middle, high, Davidson Fine Arts...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widely scattered showers and storms are moving east through the CSRA for the rest of the afternoon through sunset. We will dry out after sunset into tonight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the southwest.
WRDW-TV
Dinosaurs in Augusta! Check out Dino Day in Columbia County!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Organization tips, Dinosaurs in Augusta, and more!. Deputies are investigating another shooting in Augusta, the 4th to happen in the last 4 days. Plus, local school districts are preparing for the upcoming school year. How are they planning to handle teacher shortages? Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
WRDW-TV
As kids head back to school, be aware of these bus traffic rules
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a long summer, students around the CSRA are starting to head back to the classroom. So it’s time to refresh on the rules on sharing the road with school buses. There are different rules for different types of roadways:. If a bus is stopped...
WRDW-TV
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a week since Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn hotel on Boy Scout Road. Her family tells us she was transgender and went by Keshia Chanel. So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped on details,...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eleven nursing graduates walked across the stage at Aiken Technical College to receive their pins during Monday’s nursing ceremony on campus. Staff at Aiken Tech say their students are entering a new era of patient healthcare and a job market that desperately needs them. Students...
WRDW-TV
Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
wach.com
Feels even hotter Friday with more storms for the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It has been a hot week, temperatures have climbed into the mid 90s the last few days and we'll do it right through the weekend. So far this year we've had 53 days at 90 or higher. That is slightly above our climatological normal, looking...
WRDW-TV
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
The Post and Courier
Olive Garden in Augusta to likely move from Washington Road
Washington Road’s food and beverage corridor, near the famed Augusta National Golf Club, is changing. Olive Garden, currently one of the few properties adjacent to the Masters tournament grounds and located at 2376 Washington Road, is likely to relocate. The franchise Italian eatery, via city plans, is expected to...
