Augusta, GA

See the music from composer Rude Volkmann at the Concert for Camp Wonderland!

WRDW-TV
 4 days ago
www.wrdw.com

WJBF.com

Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Christian Georgia Film Festival headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A small nonprofit theatre company will soon put on a comedy gospel play. Pictures of Life will put on its next play, The Devil is a Liar, at the Jabez Theater. Funds from the event will support the first-ever Christian Georgia Film Festival. The festival helps showcase talented filmmakers, musicians, and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Miracle Monday: Importance of vison screening for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With school picking back up, for some students, you may be marking off those last-minute back-to-school things you must do. Is getting your child’s eyes examined on that list?. We talked with doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia about why getting an eye exam...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Thousands of fans flood SRP Park to receive championship replica rings

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WFXG) - The Augusta Green Jackets were defeated by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the the fourth game in their series. However, most fans flocked to the sell-out game for a giveaway. Murphy Auto Group presented the FIRST 1,000 FANS in attendance WITH A 2021 BRAVES WORLD SERIES CHAmpionship Ring Replica.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here’s a look at open house school events in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a schedule of open house events for some school districts in the CSRA. Open House for elementary, K-8, and C.T. Walker Magnet Schools students will be held on Aug. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. For students who attend middle, high, Davidson Fine Arts...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widely scattered showers and storms are moving east through the CSRA for the rest of the afternoon through sunset. We will dry out after sunset into tonight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the southwest.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Dinosaurs in Augusta! Check out Dino Day in Columbia County!

[FULL] Morning Mix - Organization tips, Dinosaurs in Augusta, and more!. Deputies are investigating another shooting in Augusta, the 4th to happen in the last 4 days. Plus, local school districts are preparing for the upcoming school year. How are they planning to handle teacher shortages? Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WRDW-TV

Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a week since Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn hotel on Boy Scout Road. Her family tells us she was transgender and went by Keshia Chanel. So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped on details,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eleven nursing graduates walked across the stage at Aiken Technical College to receive their pins during Monday’s nursing ceremony on campus. Staff at Aiken Tech say their students are entering a new era of patient healthcare and a job market that desperately needs them. Students...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Feels even hotter Friday with more storms for the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It has been a hot week, temperatures have climbed into the mid 90s the last few days and we'll do it right through the weekend. So far this year we've had 53 days at 90 or higher. That is slightly above our climatological normal, looking...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Olive Garden in Augusta to likely move from Washington Road

Washington Road’s food and beverage corridor, near the famed Augusta National Golf Club, is changing. Olive Garden, currently one of the few properties adjacent to the Masters tournament grounds and located at 2376 Washington Road, is likely to relocate. The franchise Italian eatery, via city plans, is expected to...
AUGUSTA, GA

