Woman arrested and charged with long list of felonies

www.eastidahonews.com
Related
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly shooting at friend
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged with two felonies after allegedly shooting at his friend. Idaho Falls Police responded to a home in Idaho Falls on Wednesday after a call reporting a gunshot. When officers arrived, the owner of the home told them that he had called...
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
eastidahonews.com
California man charged in construction site burglaries reaches plea in Bingham County
BLACKFOOT — One of the two men charged in Pocatello and Shelley construction site burglaries has reached a plea agreement with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by possession, according to court documents. In exchange, the prosecutor will dismiss a burglary charge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with multiple felonies after police chase in allegedly stolen car
IDAHO FALLS — A Blackfoot man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing a car and then leading officers on a high-speed police chase. Karl J. England, 24, appeared in court Tuesday after he was charged with felony grand theft, felony attempting to elude an officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers on July 26.
eastidahonews.com
Stuck pedal causes driver to run stop sign as SUV plows into home, police say
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. The driver of a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling south on...
eastidahonews.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized following crash near Tetonia
TETONIA — A woman died and a man was rushed to the hospital following a crash west of Tetonia Thursday afternoon. It happened at the junction of Highway 33 and Highway 32 around noon. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Highway 33 when it hit...
Fatality accident near Tetonia
At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32 west of the City of Tetonia. The post Fatality accident near Tetonia appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after reportedly escaping from Idaho Department of Correction
IDAHO FALLS – A man has been charged after allegedly escaping the Idaho Department of Correction, running from police and lying about who he was. Tyrel Steven Petersen, 30, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor providing false information to a law enforcement officer on July 20.
eastidahonews.com
Burn and fireworks ban issued in Fremont County
ST. ANTHONY — A ban on fireworks and open fires has been issued in Fremont County. The Board of Commissioners signed the ban Monday. It applies to all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county until further notice. The board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Pedestrian crossing improvements to be made at Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and include boring, pulling concrete,...
eastidahonews.com
Emergency crews on scene after SUV crashes into house
IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene after an SUV crashed into an Idaho Falls home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Witnesses say the SUV and a van were involved in the crash. The SUV left...
Post Register
National Night Out to be held Aug. 2 at Freeman Park
The Idaho Falls Police Department will host an event at Freeman Park Bandshell Tuesday for National Night Out. Police will be at the park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event, which has occurred in the U.S. on the first Tuesday of August since 1984, aims to allow communities to meet with local law enforcement and learn about policing.
eastidahonews.com
The latest on 3 Bonneville County inmates who escaped
IDAHO FALLS – Two of the three men who escaped from the Bonneville County Jail have been found, but one is still on the run. Levi J. Bautista, 22, Tyson Greene Mitchell, 35, and Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court-ordered furlough, however, just after noon on July 6, deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut.
Soda Springs man dies from drowning at Palisades Reservoir
A Soda Springs man died from drowning in the Palisades Reservoir Wednesday afternoon. The post Soda Springs man dies from drowning at Palisades Reservoir appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Three horses killed in rollover crash near Kelly Canyon Road
RIRIE — Three horses are dead after a rollover crash happened earlier on Wednesday when a pickup truck carrying them suddenly stopped working. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. near Kelly Canyon Road. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com that there were three young men inside a pickup truck that was carrying a horse trailer.
Pocatello area man, juvenille hospitalized following car vs motorcycle crash at local intersection
Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred at approximately 12:45 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the intersection of Cemetery Road and Hawthorne Road, in Chubbuck. The driver of a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving westbound on Cemetery Road and struck a 2013 Ford Focus that was southbound on Hawthorne Road. The motorcycle was driven by a 70-year-old male, of Chubbuck, who was transported to a...
Authorities continue search for missing local boy
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to search for runaway juvenile Merrick Cottrell. Merrick is 15 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and was last seen at his Ammon residence around midnight July 14. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Merrick Cottrell...
Comments / 0