ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

Woman arrested and charged with long list of felonies

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly shooting at friend

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged with two felonies after allegedly shooting at his friend. Idaho Falls Police responded to a home in Idaho Falls on Wednesday after a call reporting a gunshot. When officers arrived, the owner of the home told them that he had called...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Madison County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with multiple felonies after police chase in allegedly stolen car

IDAHO FALLS — A Blackfoot man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing a car and then leading officers on a high-speed police chase. Karl J. England, 24, appeared in court Tuesday after he was charged with felony grand theft, felony attempting to elude an officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers on July 26.
eastidahonews.com

Woman dies, man hospitalized following crash near Tetonia

TETONIA — A woman died and a man was rushed to the hospital following a crash west of Tetonia Thursday afternoon. It happened at the junction of Highway 33 and Highway 32 around noon. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Highway 33 when it hit...
TETONIA, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Fatality accident near Tetonia

At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32 west of the City of Tetonia. The post Fatality accident near Tetonia appeared first on Local News 8.
TETONIA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies
Jackson Hole Radio

Man drowns at Palisades

The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after reportedly escaping from Idaho Department of Correction

IDAHO FALLS – A man has been charged after allegedly escaping the Idaho Department of Correction, running from police and lying about who he was. Tyrel Steven Petersen, 30, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor providing false information to a law enforcement officer on July 20.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Burn and fireworks ban issued in Fremont County

ST. ANTHONY — A ban on fireworks and open fires has been issued in Fremont County. The Board of Commissioners signed the ban Monday. It applies to all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county until further notice. The board...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Emergency crews on scene after SUV crashes into house

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene after an SUV crashed into an Idaho Falls home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Witnesses say the SUV and a van were involved in the crash. The SUV left...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

National Night Out to be held Aug. 2 at Freeman Park

The Idaho Falls Police Department will host an event at Freeman Park Bandshell Tuesday for National Night Out. Police will be at the park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event, which has occurred in the U.S. on the first Tuesday of August since 1984, aims to allow communities to meet with local law enforcement and learn about policing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

The latest on 3 Bonneville County inmates who escaped

IDAHO FALLS – Two of the three men who escaped from the Bonneville County Jail have been found, but one is still on the run. Levi J. Bautista, 22, Tyson Greene Mitchell, 35, and Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court-ordered furlough, however, just after noon on July 6, deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three horses killed in rollover crash near Kelly Canyon Road

RIRIE — Three horses are dead after a rollover crash happened earlier on Wednesday when a pickup truck carrying them suddenly stopped working. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. near Kelly Canyon Road. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com that there were three young men inside a pickup truck that was carrying a horse trailer.
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello area man, juvenille hospitalized following car vs motorcycle crash at local intersection

Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred at approximately 12:45 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the intersection of Cemetery Road and Hawthorne Road, in Chubbuck. The driver of a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving westbound on Cemetery Road and struck a 2013 Ford Focus that was southbound on Hawthorne Road. The motorcycle was driven by a 70-year-old male, of Chubbuck, who was transported to a...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy