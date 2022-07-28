ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man pleads guilty in fatal ‘nitrous oxide’ crash

By Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man suspected of inhaling nitrous oxide from a whipped cream container before a fatal crash pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Tucker Hoopengarner, 29, to 6 years in prison and 10 years of probation for the 2020 crash. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide, also known as “whip-its”.

Crash investigators said they found a commercial-grade whipped cream dispenser that uses nitrous oxide as propellant on his floorboard. They also found several spent cannisters and a box of “triple refined cream chargers.”

A 53-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

