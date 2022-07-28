Florida man pleads guilty in fatal ‘nitrous oxide’ crash

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man suspected of inhaling nitrous oxide from a whipped cream container before a fatal crash pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Tucker Hoopengarner, 29, to 6 years in prison and 10 years of probation for the 2020 crash. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide, also known as “whip-its”.

Crash investigators said they found a commercial-grade whipped cream dispenser that uses nitrous oxide as propellant on his floorboard. They also found several spent cannisters and a box of “triple refined cream chargers.”

A 53-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

