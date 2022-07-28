A Fraught History of Abortion and Contraception in Arkansas

www.kuaf.com
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
KTTS
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
Arkansas Democrats release RAISE Act for teacher raises
Arkansas Democrats have prepared an act for teacher raises.
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Investigates investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
cherokeephoenix.org
Arkansas Cherokee leads mission trip to Indian children’s home
MUSKOGEE – Under the direction of a Cherokee Nation citizen from Arkansas, a group of largely youth spent time in July assisting the Murrow Indian Children’s Home with outside chores and other projects. Randall Curtis, youth minister for the Arkansas Episcopal Church, had planned the cultural mission trip...
Kait 8
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Better Beginnings offers back-to-school resources for families
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, is encouraging families to take advantage of resources meant to assist families and children adjusting back to school from summer. Children thrive best when keeping up...
talkbusiness.net
Leaders provide views on diversity in Northwest Arkansas
In a recent webinar, regional leaders highlighted the importance of equity and inclusion to improve the quality of life of Northwest Arkansas residents as the region continues to become more diverse. The Onward Ozarks webinar Friday (July 29) included a panel discussion about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Onward Ozarks...
Arkansas listed among least-safe states during COVID-19
States continue to overcome new variants and keep everyone safe two years into the pandemic. Nearly all restrictions have been dropped and many are vaccinated and boosted as the percentage of those vaccinated sits at 67%.
KHBS
Bobby Hopper, the longest serving Arkansas highway commissioner, has died
Bobby Hopper died Friday according to members of his family. Hopper, 89, was Arkansas' longest serving highway commissioner. Appointed by then Governor Bill Clinton in 1983, Hopper served 16 years on the Highway Commission. He served twice as Chairman in 1987-88 and again in 1997-98. In a statement, former President...
ozarkradionews.com
22 States, Including Missouri & Arkansas, Sue Biden Administration over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to Title IX Protections
Jefferson City, Mo. – The attorney generals of 22 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, have filed a lawsuit against the USDA and the Biden Administration over new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition...
Arkansas Drug Director looks back at his career and his future position
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The man who has led the fight to prevent opioid deaths in Arkansas is now stepping down, but he won't be too far from the cause. Kirk Lane has been Arkansas' Drug Director for 5 years. During that time, the state saw a downward trend of overdose deaths until 2020.
thv11.com
Arkansas woman has written hundreds of letters to strangers
Allison, who has cerebral palsy, is impacting many with her talents. She's written more than 1,000 letters to strangers and has 600 more she's about to send off.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Total cases top 900,000, active cases surpass 16,000
According to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the total case count for COVID-19 in the state has now climbed past 900,000, while active cases pushed above 16,000.
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
