ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

A Fraught History of Abortion and Contraception in Arkansas

By Jacqueline Froelich
kuaf.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kuaf.com

Comments / 3

Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTTS

Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

August is Catfish Month in Arkansas

The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roe, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
cherokeephoenix.org

Arkansas Cherokee leads mission trip to Indian children’s home

MUSKOGEE – Under the direction of a Cherokee Nation citizen from Arkansas, a group of largely youth spent time in July assisting the Murrow Indian Children’s Home with outside chores and other projects. Randall Curtis, youth minister for the Arkansas Episcopal Church, had planned the cultural mission trip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Kait 8

USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraception#Abortion Issues#History Of Abortion#Abortion In Arkansas
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Better Beginnings offers back-to-school resources for families

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, is encouraging families to take advantage of resources meant to assist families and children adjusting back to school from summer. Children thrive best when keeping up...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Leaders provide views on diversity in Northwest Arkansas

In a recent webinar, regional leaders highlighted the importance of equity and inclusion to improve the quality of life of Northwest Arkansas residents as the region continues to become more diverse. The Onward Ozarks webinar Friday (July 29) included a panel discussion about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Onward Ozarks...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
ozarkradionews.com

22 States, Including Missouri & Arkansas, Sue Biden Administration over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to Title IX Protections

Jefferson City, Mo. – The attorney generals of 22 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, have filed a lawsuit against the USDA and the Biden Administration over new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition...
onlyinark.com

Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake

Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy