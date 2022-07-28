Grammy Nominees, Van Cliburn Winner and Vienna Boys Choir Coming to Joplin

www.kuaf.com
Christian Heady Foundation, ’88 Strong Passing It On’, Inaugural 5K, Kickball and Cornhole Tournaments
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, to cancer in 2021. Many followed on social media through Christian’s Journey. To continue Christian’s legacy the inaugural ‘88 Strong Passing It On’ is being held on Sept 17. “Fundraiser to help families who are dealing with a child with cancer in our area,” Doug and Leslie state....
KCU-Joplin holds White Coating Ceremony for future doctors
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students were taking some of their first steps to becoming the next generation of doctors. Kansas City University – Joplin held its white coating ceremony at Joplin High School Today. The ceremony is meant to symbolize the beginning of the students journey to become physicians. Around 330 students received their white coats […]
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
Couple celebrates 25th wedding anniversary
John and Vicky Zwahlen-Johnson will celebrate their 25 th wedding anniversary August 2, 2022. They were married August 2, 1997, by Dennis Johnson, at their home outside of West Mineral. John and Vicky were introduced through a dear friend Velma Littick who served as their best person at their wedding. John and Vicky celebrated their anniversary with the trip of their dreams. Leaving Kansas on…
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of
Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Football
How many people outside Webb City thought the Cardinals would win their 16th state championship last season?. Probably not many, especially after the Cardinals lost by four touchdowns at Carthage and dropped three games in the Central Ozark Conference. But the Cardinals proved once again to never count them out and beat Carthage 28-21 in a district rematch then rolled through Lebanon, Jackson and Holt for the Class 5 title and an 11-3 record.
Marian Days road closure; what to expect
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
Former Pittsburg teacher files lawsuit against USD 250
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A former Pittsburg school teacher claims the district discriminated against her when she was pregnant and after her maternity leave. Jessica Lake’s lawsuit alleges Pittsburg Community Schools USD 250 violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
In this week’s edition of Pick of the Litter with Joplin Humane Society, as always, we’ve some wonderful animals looking for homes. Now through Sunday, all adult cats and dogs are just $10, while kittens and puppies are $25. Come find a friend, and please be sure to keep your pets cool during this heat.
Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only
JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
Can You Really Hike with Bison in Missouri? – Yes, and Here’s How
I have found one more thing you might want to add to your bucket list. It's a hike with bison in a Missouri state park that you really can do and I'll explain how. Thanks to Only In Your State for their recent article about Prairie State Park in southwestern Missouri in Mindenmines. In case you didn't know, there are dozens of bison that roam that part of Missouri.
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
BREAKING: Bomb threat note cause of casino evacuation
A bomb threat at "Indigo Sky Casino and Resort" prompts casino managers and local law enforcement to evacuate the gaming facility and adjoining hotel.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
K-9 trainer had “inseparable bond” with Lor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a severe storm the night after Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Lor arrived in Greene County, Missouri, after his trek from Czechoslovakia. Lor barked at the storm in an unfamiliar land incessantly — until James Craigmyle brought him some food and sat out in the rain with him until […]
Joplin Police arrest shooting suspect in wooded area along railroad tracks; Same man mentioned in an MSSU Alert Wednesday
JOPLIN, Mo. – Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday a Detective Sergeant with JPD saw a man wanted in related to a recent shooting, near the area of 30th and S Rangeline. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter and were able to take wanted man into custody without incident. Capt William Davis tells us on scene, “We...
Body found along I-44 in Ottawa County
An investigation is underway after a body was found along I-44 in Ottawa County.
