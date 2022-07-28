A Lasting Legacy in Northwest Arkansas

www.kuaf.com
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
Leaders provide views on diversity in Northwest Arkansas
In a recent webinar, regional leaders highlighted the importance of equity and inclusion to improve the quality of life of Northwest Arkansas residents as the region continues to become more diverse. The Onward Ozarks webinar Friday (July 29) included a panel discussion about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Onward Ozarks...
Missouri’s Club Car Wash reaches Arkansas after acquiring Speedy Splash Carwash
Missouri-based Club Car Wash announced Monday (Aug. 1) its entrance into the Arkansas market through the acquisition of Speedy Splash Carwash. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal includes 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio now has 101 locations in Missouri,...
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Arkansas Cherokee leads mission trip to Indian children’s home
MUSKOGEE – Under the direction of a Cherokee Nation citizen from Arkansas, a group of largely youth spent time in July assisting the Murrow Indian Children’s Home with outside chores and other projects. Randall Curtis, youth minister for the Arkansas Episcopal Church, had planned the cultural mission trip...
Report: Northwest Arkansas population nearly 25% diverse
According to a report, NWA population was only 5% diverse in 1990. It's now almost 25% and growing.
Local native, former highway commissioner Bobby Hopper has died
Bobby Hopper (Photo courtesy of KFSM-TV) A man born in Cotter, who later became the longest serving highway commissioner in Arkansas, has died. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, family members of Bobby Hopper of Springdale say he died Friday. Hopper was appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission in 1983 by...
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility
A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Arkansas's largest high school football game to return to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's largest high school football game will soon return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Longtime rivals the Benton Panthers and the Bryant Hornets will be going head to head in the 2022 Salt Bowl that will be happening on August 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Northwest Health offers new ACL treatment
Healthcare provider Northwest Health has started to provide a new treatment for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the United States. According to a news release, Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville is the first in Arkansas to offer the bridge-enhanced repair implant to...
