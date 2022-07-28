ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Unpacking Vince McMahon’s Shocking WWE Departure

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCUAY_0gwKdXv500

Will he be back? When will WWE see on-air changes? How do WWE wrestlers feel about Triple H in charge of creative?

1. It’s been almost a week since Vince McMahon shocked the world by announcing he was retiring from WWE . There are still so many questions surrounding McMahon’s departure from the company, which came after it was reported he had paid hush money to four women he had affairs with over a 15-year period.

On this week’s SI Media Podcast , I spoke to Dave Meltzer, who has been the publisher and editor of the Wrestling Observer since 1983, to get some answers.

Right out of the gate, Meltzer, as you’ll see below, explained why McMahon, who many thought would never retire, decided to do so at this time and why he had to go.

Even knowing that there was pressure on McMahon to leave the company, it was stunning to hear he’d actually acquiesced. Meltzer, though, explained why this was the one scenario where McMahon retiring made sense.

“The one thing I always thought with Vince,” said Meltzer, “was the only way he would go was to save his company. And he was the person who would save his company first, and I think that was part of it. Plus, he wants to save it for his daughter, his son-in-law and just his legacy.

“I think he wants WWE to go forever because as long as WWE is around, Vince McMahon, he was not the creator of WWE, but he was the creator of this version of WWE and the creator of this version of the pro wrestling business, and he does not want that lifetime of work to go away, especially when you’re older and you realize that your life is your legacy and how you’re remembered. And he’s gonna be remembered in a lot of different ways. There’s a lot good and a lot bad when it comes to Vince. Any story that’s only good or only bad is missing a huge part of the story.”

I asked Meltzer whether there was a chance McMahon could return after all the heat and negative publicity die down.

“My gut says this is it,” answered Meltzer, “but I think the deal is, when these investigations are over, if they clear him, he would try to come back. When the investigations are over. If he’s somehow cleared of all wrongdoing, I don’t know how, but if that’s the case then I think he would come back.”

As for now, Stephanie McMahon is the new CEO and her husband, Paul Levesque (aka Triple H), is the new head of creative. Given that everything in WWE is still in the family, wouldn’t Vince try to get in his daughter and son-in-law’s ears and dictate orders?

“He’s gonna be giving her advice, you would think,” said Meltzer. “He’s gone, but I don’t think the influence is not there. There’s gonna be times he speaks to his daughter and just goes, ‘Hey, do this, do this, do this,” and she’ll listen because Vince has 40 years experience in the chair and ran the company and if he was your father-in-law and he gave you suggestions, you may not take every suggestion, but you would absolutely listen to every one.”

Other topics covered during the SI Media Podcast with Meltzer:

• Can Vince come back as an on-air character?

• How do the WWE superstars feel about Triple H being in charge of creative?

• What is the future of television producer/director Kevin Dunn?

• Will SummerSlam, which is taking place this Saturday, be affected by Vince’s departure?

• When can WWE viewers expect to see changes with the TV product?

• Will certain Vince-isms, such as wrestlers not being allowed to use the word belt be gone?

• Where is Shane McMahon in all of this?

• Will WWE be sold?

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Google .

2 . Speaking of Vince McMahon’s retirement and the future of WWE, AEW’s CM Punk had some very strong thoughts, as he usually does.

3. Charles Barkley has said that if he doesn’t have an offer from LIV Golf by Thursday night, he’s done with them. As of this writing, late Thursday morning, Barkley says a formal offer has yet to be made.

I spoke at length with Sports Business Journal ‘s John Ourand on this week's SI Media Podcast about the possibility of Barkley joining LIV as well as the future of NFL Sunday Ticket, the best streaming services and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Google .

4. Rich Eisen also had some strong thoughts Wednesday, while responding to a report that his contract with the NFL Network was soon to expire. In fact, Eisen had signed a new deal a month ago.

5. This is a good training camp video from the Bills.

6. Remember last week when Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole was seen in the dugout devouring some fruit?

Well, if the $324 million he currently makes isn't enough, he has another offer.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: After yesterday’s Traina Thoughts about the demise of Choco Taco and the best treats to order when the ice cream truck comes around, a reader emailed to say I should’ve posted Eddie Murphy’s vintage bit on the ice cream man. He was right, so I’m making up for it today.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Google . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Comments / 3

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish

At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Paul Levesque
Person
Triple H
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Shane Mcmahon
411mania.com

Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout

Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE

As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022

The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unpacking#Nfl Network#Combat#Si Media Podcast#The Wrestling Observer
FanSided

Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it

Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair finally completed her road to redemption at SummerSlam on Saturday night, once again successfully defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch infamously beat Belair in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam and it took until WrestleManai 38 for Belair to finally pick up a clean win over "Big Time Becks." She talked about her goal during a media scrum on Friday.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

More Stories About Allegations Against Vince McMahon Are Coming

Vince McMahon has been ruling over the world of pro wrestling since the 1980s. McMahon ruthlessly crushed competition, and WWE emerged as the biggest pro wrestling promotion following the demise of WCW. That being said, the Chairman is now in a very tough spot. McMahon recently found himself in hot...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX Sports

Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam

YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
WWE
411mania.com

Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo

Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlingrumors.net

Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time

That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Seemingly Injured At WWE SummerSlam

Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)

As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam

You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

86K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy