Body of missing NY camper recovered from Green River Reservoir

By Brian Wallstin
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

Crews searching the Green River Reservoir in the Vermont town of Hyde Park have recovered a body of a missing New York man who was last seen two days ago, Vermont State Police said.

Joshua Hwang, 22, of New Windsor was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon by friends with whom he had been camping.

The search for Hwang began shortly after noon and lasted about 12 hours before it was called off. Hwang’s body was found Thursday morning. It was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the identity of the body and the cause and manner of death,.

More than a half dozen agencies were involved in the search, including the the Vermont State Police K-9 unit and scuba Team, wardens from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and the Morristown Police Department.

Burlington, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

