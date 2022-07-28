ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers sign Kaapo Kakko to two-year extension

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KGzR_0gwKdIvQ00

The Rangers have locked up one of their promising youngsters.

The team announced Friday morning that they have signed Kaapo Kakko to a two-year contract extension worth $4.2 million after drafting the 21-year-old second overall in the 2019 draft.

Kakko played in 43 games for the Blueshirts this past season, finishing with seven goals and 11 assists, then logged two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Kakko was surprisingly a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for New York’s game six loss against the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final, with Dryden Hunt getting the nod instead. But there are much more positive vibes around Kakko and the Rangers now after announcing the extension.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy