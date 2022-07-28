Rangers sign Kaapo Kakko to two-year extension

The Rangers have locked up one of their promising youngsters.

The team announced Friday morning that they have signed Kaapo Kakko to a two-year contract extension worth $4.2 million after drafting the 21-year-old second overall in the 2019 draft.

Kakko played in 43 games for the Blueshirts this past season, finishing with seven goals and 11 assists, then logged two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Kakko was surprisingly a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for New York’s game six loss against the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final, with Dryden Hunt getting the nod instead. But there are much more positive vibes around Kakko and the Rangers now after announcing the extension.

