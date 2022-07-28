Daily on Energy: The Democratic concessions on oil and gas leasing made to get Manchin’s vote

www.washingtonexaminer.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Washington Examiner
'Whatever the voters choose': Manchin refuses to endorse Democrats keeping control of Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained neutral when asked Sunday whether he hopes Democrats keep control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Manchin, a centrist senator who sometimes frustrates his Democratic colleagues by opposing legislation favored by the liberal wing of the party, instead touted his ability to work with members across the aisle.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Washington Examiner
White House details possible Chinese aggression if Pelosi visits Taiwan
A Biden administration official detailed possible retaliatory actions that the Chinese military could conduct if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visits Taiwan during her trip across Asia. John Kirby, the National Security Council's coordinator of strategic communications, told reporters on Monday that China could fire missiles in the Taiwan Strait,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
GOP senator accuses Biden of breaking campaign pledge for backing Manchin deal
The top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee is warning that millions of people making less than $400,000 annually will see tax hikes if Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) energy and healthcare spending deal is passed. The Inflation Reduction Act — a scaled-back alternative...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation. The state is sending $450-per-child payments to over 60,000 families, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis's office, joining the ranks of states such as California, Colorado, Delaware, and Georgia.
Washington Examiner
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation. Colorado taxpayers who filed before June 30 will receive $750 rebates, while joint filers will get $1,500 before the end of September. The early return for this rebate was made possible due to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, according to a press release from the governor.
Citing 'climate crisis,' Harris announces $1 billion in grants to respond to floods, fires
The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address extreme heat and flooding exacerbated by climate change.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer deal provisions aim to keep nuclear alive and build new plants
Renewable energy technologies are perhaps the biggest winners in Democrats' new budget deal, but the legislation also extends support for nuclear power, another key technology that's widely recognized as essential to reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. The deal would offer a mix of tax incentives to nuclear power generators and...
Washington Examiner
'Pray' for Pelosi: Shock threat from Chinese mouthpiece ahead of speaker's Taiwan visit
A Chinese media commentator asked people to "pray" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of her planned trip to Taiwan. A social media post from Global Times commentator Hu Xijin did not threaten Pelosi but did ask for others to wish her "a safe journey" on her expected visit. Top White House officials have expressed safety concerns about Pelosi's travel plans due to high tensions with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory, even though island leaders have maintained it is self-governed.
Washington Examiner
‘Loaded up with drugs’: Trump slams possible prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Donald Trump ridiculed the prisoner swap the Biden administration is negotiating with the Kremlin in order to secure the return of two Americans the administration considers wrongfully detained. The Russians, per the U.S. government, are wrongfully detaining WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, though she has pleaded guilty to drug...
Washington Examiner
Biden to address nation after 'successful counterterrorism operation'
Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, the successor of Osama bin Laden, was killed in a strike in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden will address the nation to provide an update on "a successful counterterrorism operation," according to the White House. This would be the first known U.S. strike of its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
To understand China's Pelosi rage, consider a Civil War analogy
The preferred Washington parlor game for the past week has been: Will she or won't she?. She is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and the issue is her putative trip to Taiwan this week. Pelosi is leading a Democratic Party Congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan to discuss trade and governance issues. But Taiwanese media and CNN both reported on Monday that Pelosi is expected to arrive on Tuesday evening (early morning Tuesday, U.S. eastern time).
Washington Examiner
China seeks to dominate Western nuclear energy industry
China seeks to exploit the substantial transition toward the use of nuclear energy that a leading international watchdog says Western economies need to make. Chinese officials think they have a major advantage over U.S. and European nuclear companies over the coming years, enabled by the fear of nuclear energy that has predominated as of late in Western societies. A combination of climate change anxieties and the dire consequences of financing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine through the purchase of Russian natural gas has renewed Western interest in nuclear energy, potentially shortening the window of opportunity for trans-Atlantic allies to close that gap.
Washington Examiner
The Washington fantasy world
THE WASHINGTON FANTASY WORLD. An odd atmosphere has descended on Washington, D.C. At the precise moment the government announced that the economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, the popular definition of a recession, Washington pundits began talking about what a great week President Joe Biden was having. And they meant it sincerely, not ironically.
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Biden administration offering $10K signing bonus to boost dwindling Border Patrol ranks
The Biden administration will roll out five-figure signing bonuses to new recruits who sign on for at least one year with the Border Patrol, the federal government announced Monday. Amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in U.S. history, staffing levels at the Border Patrol have taken a hit, prompting its...
Washington Examiner
One-time direct payments worth $600 sent out to Oregonians in need
One-time relief payments have been sent to low-income Oregon residents facing economic difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic. The payments of $600 were funded through federal pandemic aid approved by Congress in 2021 and distributed to residents by Sunday. More than 236,000 people were eligible for the relief program, and the state doled out about $141,788,400 in payments, according to the Oregon state government.
Washington Examiner
Democrats split on Biden one-term pledge despite souring economy and polls
Democrats are becoming increasingly vocal in discouraging President Joe Biden. reelection in 2024, but there is disagreement about whether his making a one-term pledge could help the party before the elections this November. Yet while Biden notched a number of legislative wins this week, polls continue to indicate the Democratic...
Washington Examiner
White House insists 'nothing has changed' in China policy if Pelosi visits Taiwan
The White House reiterated Monday that there is no change to its long-standing "One China" policy amid tensions over a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan during a trip to Asia this week, which has upset Chinese officials who are making threats. National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said it's up to Pelosi whether to go, but he stressed that no U.S. policy will change regardless.
Comments / 0