ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Moses
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stones#Sedimentary Rock
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
Egypt
Andrei Tapalaga

Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day

Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
womansday.com

What Does the Angel Number 555 Represent?

Experts say that angel numbers are a way for the universe to tell us important things. They carry positive meanings and are the angels’ way of guiding us through life’s challenges and beyond. Some of these special numbers include 1111, 222 and 5. In this story, we’re going to focus on the angel number 5 — plus, its variations 55 and 555.
RELIGION
Smithonian

Earliest Known Images of Two Biblical Heroines Unearthed in Israel

In the Old Testament’s Book of Judges, two women—Deborah and Jael—help defeat the Canaanite general Sisera. Now, archaeologists in Israel’s Lower Galilee have unearthed 1,600-year-old mosaics depicting their stories, according to a statement from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Led by archaeologist Jodi...
RELIGION
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy