What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
Ancient Manuscript Claims Jesus of Nazareth Lived in a Japanese Village for 106 years
The burial ground to what some claim is Jesus' final resting placeJensen Walker/WIKIMEDIA. According to a mysterious Japanese manuscript called the Takenouchi documents, everything we know of Jesus Christ is wrong. The documents state that Jesus visited Japan when he was twenty-one to study theology from a Shinto priest.
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church
An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
The oldest image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was drawn in the catacombs of Rome when Christianity was illegal
Picture of Mary nursing Jesus in the Catacomb of Priscilla in RomePhoto: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. Around 170 BC, the Roman Empire denied religious freedom to its citizens. There was large-scale persecution of Christians.
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
I Believed I Was Destined To Be A Nun. But When I Moved Into A Convent, Things Changed.
"This was just another of the many signs barraging me throughout my senior year of college. A gut-dropping confirmation of my greatest fear and my greatest certainty —God was going to make me be a nun."
The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like
Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
The Moabite Stone contains a Canaanite inscription that proves the accuracy of an event in the Bible
The Mesha Stele (Moabite Stone)Photo by Paterm (2008-12-07); Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Moabite Stone (also called the Mesha Stele) is considered to be a biblical artifact.
This ancient fishing boat found on the Sea of Galilee came to be known as the "Jesus Boat"
The "Jesus Boat"Photo by Travellers & Tinkers; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In 1986, an ancient first-century boat was discovered on the Sea of Galilee. The boat was found by two brothers who were fishermen and also worked as amateur archaeologists on the side.
Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee
Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.
Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day
Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
You can drink water at "Jacob's Well" - the biblical site where Jesus drank water and encountered a Samaritan woman
Jacob's WellPhoto by Jeremiah K Garrett; CC-BY-SA-3.0 An ancient well is located in the West Bank near the Palestinian city of Nablus. The well is known as "Jacob's Well." In biblical times, the well was located in Samaria near the town of Sychar. This was where the biblical patriarch Jacob would have lived.
The Catholic Church once allowed for abortions. Everything changed in 1873
Until the 1880s, abortions were morally acceptable and legal, with even the Catholic Church approving of the procedure before ‘quickening.’ Historians say the desire to ban the procedure had more to do with business than women’s health.
What Does the Angel Number 555 Represent?
Experts say that angel numbers are a way for the universe to tell us important things. They carry positive meanings and are the angels’ way of guiding us through life’s challenges and beyond. Some of these special numbers include 1111, 222 and 5. In this story, we’re going to focus on the angel number 5 — plus, its variations 55 and 555.
Earliest Known Images of Two Biblical Heroines Unearthed in Israel
In the Old Testament’s Book of Judges, two women—Deborah and Jael—help defeat the Canaanite general Sisera. Now, archaeologists in Israel’s Lower Galilee have unearthed 1,600-year-old mosaics depicting their stories, according to a statement from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Led by archaeologist Jodi...
Does an image of Joseph Smith exist? What one descendant found in a forgotten family heirloom
His death mask, paintings and descriptions of his physical appearance provide some clues of the appearance of the first president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A descendant believes he has found a daguerreotype of Joseph Smith, according to Lachlan Mackay, a member of Community...
